A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A tube train built in 1938 and restored to its art-deco original interior will be returning to the London Underground for the May bank holiday. ianVisits

Art on the Underground will present Pond Life: Albertopolis and the Lily, a highly ambitious new artwork by Monster Chetwynd at Gloucester Road Tube station, on view until May 2024. Art Dependence

Elizabeth line

The Great Western Main Line to Reading in the era of Crossrail London Reconnections

Abbey Wood Elizabeth line station causing concerns over nearby HMOs South London Press

Mainline / Overground

The government has resisted a call from City Hall politicians to hand over Southeastern Metro and other rail services to be transferred to Transport for London. 853

‘Even seagulls go by train’: Passengers amused as bird joins train at Hastings bound for London ITV

A leaked report from Network Rail shows Brits can expect further train delays and cancellations in the next five years due to a shortfall in funding and rising costs. LBC

King Charles coronation: Extra trains to London and Windsor BBC News

Hackney Council and Network Rail face backlash over ‘competition’ to paint a mural over the graffiti on an underpass – as critics claim they’re using artists’ skills for free Daily Mail

Firms on notice for £20m worth of HS2 fit-out work on Old Oak Common lifts Building (£)

HS2 might not get to open its Euston station until 2040, the Transport Secretary Mark Harper has confirmed to MPs in Parliament, as it wont open before HS2 opens its extension to Manchester. ianVisits

APCOA to roll out more fast electric car chargers at Network Rail stations Fleetworld

Orient Express: Historic train service scraps UK section after 41 years due to Brexit EuroNews

DLR

Cutty Sark DLR station ‘soul destroying’ due to prolonged repairs Local London

A feasibility study that could see the DLR extended to Thamesmead is nearing completion and is looking likely to recommend the project. ianVisits

A judge has expressed her dismay over the two years of litigation and multiple days of trial needed to resolve a claim brought by a trespasser on the DLR Law Gazette

Miscellaneous

WHSmith to open pharmacy hybrid shops at eight of London’s busiest rail stations Standard

How the blue location dot works on TfL’s own app TfL Digital

East Londoners have told of their horror after a knife fight involving several people broke out by a Tube station in broad daylight. Standard

Trainline brings a new conversation to train travel, with the launch of their new brand platform, ‘Great journeys start with Trainline’. How you start your journey defines it, because when you start well, good things happen. Little Black Book

‘Ghostbusters 4’ Crew Describes “Something Strange” While Filming In London Underground Inside the Magic

And finally: A person who jumped the barriers at Baker Street station to avoid a fare is facing prosecution – for running down the escalator the wrong way Tristan Kirk

The image above is from April 2020: British Rail’s short experiment with travelling pubs