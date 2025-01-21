Southeastern using LiDAR to map its station platforms to improve step-free access

With an order for new trains that will try to offer level boarding pending, Southeastern is mapping all its station platforms to help improve the accessibility of their new trains.

The problem is that train station platforms across the country have been built and amended over many decades their height, shape and curvature vary considerably. To map their platform heights and curves more accurately than existing maps, Southeastern and Cordel have installed LiDAR sensors on two of Network Rail’s rail maintenance trains. By combining the Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) with AI image processing, they aim to create 3D models and measurements of all Southeastern metro station platforms.

This information will then be used to help support manufacturers’ design work to maximise unassisted boarding across the Southeastern Metro network by introducing new or improved trains.

The LiDAR sensors have been fitted to a pair of Network Rail maintenance trains which will continually collect data as they travel across the Southeastern network and provide the data back to Cordel for analysis and then sharing with Southeastern.

John Davis, CEO at Cordel Group said: “Now our sensors are ‘there for the ride’, we are capturing data from trains in service. This data feeds our AI pipeline, so we can process it into the crucial measurements approved by Network Rail and meeting Southeastern’s needs.

“Cordel’s internationally proven artificial intelligence platform for railways enables us to easily capture 3D images and rapidly produce measurements for passenger train engineers. Our measurements also mean train operators can line up trains and station platforms in the best possible way.”