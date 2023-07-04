Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 12 Comments ↓

The first stations to get Transport for London (TfL) style contactless tap in/out payments for train travel have been named. In total, some 200 stations in a ring around London will get the contactless payment upgrade, with the first 53 stations named today.

Pay As You Go contactless payment is already available at over 350 stations across London and the South East stretching from Reading and Gatwick Airport all the way to Shenfield and Welwyn Garden City. Today’s announcement, in partnership with TfL, C2C, Southeastern, South Western Railway, London Northwestern, and Chiltern, will see the total number of tap-in-tap-out stations in England jump to over 400 by the end of the year.

The £20 million rollout is being funded by the Department for Transport (DfT) and carried out by TfL with the provision of in-station validation equipment carried out by Cubic Transportation Systems, who already provide the same kit to TfL.

Due to the older technology used, the expansion will not include Oyster cards, just the newer bank card-based contactless payments. That mirrors the way the Elizabeth line was extended to Reading, with Oyster only working as far as the edge of Zone 6, after which only bank card contactless will work.

Around three-quarters of trips on TfL services now use contactless payments, showing that the option to pay without queuing to buy a ticket, and the daily/weekly caps to ensure people don’t get unexpected bills is popular.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: “One of the best ways to get more people using our railways is to make journeys as simple, flexible and convenient as possible and the government’s programme for rail reform prioritises exactly that.”

“By removing the stress of finding the best deal in advance or having the right ticket ready to go at the barriers, the extension of tap-in tap-out ticketing is the next step of our plan for rail reform and we’re working towards Pay As You Go being rolled out beyond the South East through the Midlands and up to the North.”

Pay As You Go ticketing will be available at all of these stations by the end of December 2023 with individual openings dependent on the amount of existing technology at the stations. Further information on when each station will be introduced will be available at each station.

The rollout is running late though, with the rollout of the first 53 stations due at the end of this year, when they were expected to be live by now.

Full list of stations that will have Pay As You Go technology by the end of this year:

  1. Apsley
  2. Ashford (Surrey)
  3. Basildon
  4. Bat & Ball
  5. Beaconsfield
  6. Benfleet
  7. Berkhamsted
  8. Bletchley
  9. Bricket Wood
  10. Chalkwell
  11. Cheddington
  12. Datchet
  13. Denham
  14. Denham Golf Club
  15. Dunton Green
  16. East Tilbury
  17. Egham
  18. Eynsford
  19. Garston
  20. Gerrards Cross
  21. Hemel Hempstead
  22. High Wycombe
  23. How Wood
  24. Kempton Park
  25. Kings Langley
  26. Laindon
  27. Leigh-on-Sea
  28. Leighton Buzzard
  29. Otford
  30. Park Street
  31. Pitsea
  32. Seer Green & Jordans
  33. Sevenoaks
  34. Shepperton
  35. Shoeburyness
  36. Shoreham (Kent)
  37. Southend Central
  38. Southend East
  39. St Albans Abbey
  40. Staines
  41. Stanford-le-Hope
  42. Sunbury
  43. Sunnymeads
  44. Thorpe Bay
  45. Tilbury Town
  46. Tring
  47. Upper Halliford
  48. Virginia Water
  49. Watford North
  50. West Horndon
  51. Westcliff
  52. Windsor & Eton Riverside
  53. Wraysbury

The DfT is also working with Great British Railways transition team (GBRTT) to agree Pay As You Go pilots in the Greater Manchester and the West Midlands by the end of the year.

