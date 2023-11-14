It’s probably aimed at children, but there’s a chance to sit on the giant furry feet of a Yeti and take a selfie or group photo.

It’s part of a winter display at the Fujifilm House of Photography in Covent Garden, which includes some light displays in one room, a kind of room filled with iridescent curtains, and the yeti feet.

There’s not a lot more to say about it really – a series of selfie opportunities that will appeal to some people, but will probably delight children.

It’s at the Fujifilm House of Photography on Long Acre until Sunday 25th February 2024. It’s free and can be found on the first floor.