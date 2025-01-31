Single sign-on Wi-Fi launched in central London

A trial of a unified WiFi service has started in central London, with the aim of eventually offering a single sign-in for the majority of WiFi hotspots across the city.

Many businesses, public spaces and cultural attractions already offer free WiFi access, each requiring people to sign up and log in every time they connect.

Connected London WiFi is a new service that is looking to create a seamless roaming experience across the many disparate WiFi networks in London. It’s based on research initiated by the Mayor of London in late 2023 to see if such a service could be set up in London.

Although users will need to create a Connected London account when they first use the service, the idea is that they can then log into any participating WiFi hotspot without setting up new accounts for each venue.

Once someone has installed the profile, the device will automatically connect securely to the OpenRoaming network.

Although mobile data networks are these days as good as WiFi hotspots, the main constraint they face is a lack of indoor coverage, especially in large cultural buildings where Wi-Fi is still more reliable. Wi-Fi also tends to be free, a bonus for people who try to reduce phone bills by using their limited monthly mobile data allowance.

Connected London WiFi begins with a two-month trial at 50 locations across the city, including Strand Aldwych, street markets such as Berwick Street and Maida Hill Market, and also in libraries and community centres. If successful, efforts will be made to facilitate a London-wide expansion with other WiFi network providers to roll this out across the capital.