One of London’s oldest traditional English restaurants, Simpson’s in the Strand, is going to sell off a load of its surplus fixtures and fittings.

The restaurant is currently closed and plans to reopen next year, but ahead of that, they will be offering for sale a range of furnishings and artefacts that have decorated Simpson’s in the Strand.

While the stories, history and foundation of Simpson’s remain, a select few items will be available to purchase. The sale will feature items including furniture and lighting from Simpson’s award winning restaurants and bars. Additional items to go under the hammer include some of Simpsons’ Drakes silver carving trolleys along with the vast collection of the finest Wedgewood crockery.

It’s a chance to fill a kitchen with a logo from one of London’s older traditional restaurants, although I’d recommend keeping the receipts in an easy to find location in case your dinner guests accuse you of slipping the plates into your bag on a visit for lunch one day.

With vast quantities of plates being sold, it’d be nice to think a few gastro-pubs will buy a load so they can finally serve food on plates instead of slates or worse.

There’s quite a lot on sale, from tables and chairs, to artwork, mirrors, and even chess sets, as the restaurant is famous for its chess games. From downstairs, there’s also a lot of kit from the kitchen, which could interest anyone after rather more heavy-duty blenders and kitchenware than is sold in the average high street store.

The Simpsons in the Strand Auction will take place on Wed & Thur, 2nd-3rd August, and there will be a viewing day on Tuesday 1st August, but only for registered bidders here.

The auction is online, and you can see the lots being offered here.