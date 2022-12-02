The long running stage musical based on Victor Hugo’s novel and set to music for the West End has a sale over Christmas on tickets.

Famously panned by the critics when it was first performed only for the box office to be swamped with demand for tickets the following morning — nearly 40 years later, it’s a mainstay of the West End stage. Les Miserables has one of the most recognized soundtracks in theatre history, including classics like At the End of the Day, I Dreamed a Dream, One Day More, On My Own, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables and Bring Him Home.

Contrary to popular opinion, it’s not about the French Revolution but broadly set around the themes of the February Revolution that took place roughly 50 years later.

Tickets for under £50 are usually restricted views, but during the sale, there are full view tickets on sale for £47.50 (usually £57.60). You’ll need to be a bit flexible on dates as not all of the £47.50 seats have a clear view, but click on a few dates and you’ll spot the best seats becoming available.

There are also discounts on the more expensive seats closer to the stage, such as £120 seats offered for £99.50 and £84 seats for £69.50.

Discounted seats are available for Monday – Friday and Sunday performances until 16th Dec, and again between 3rd Jan to 10th Feb 2023 when booked from here by 5th December.

The current cast of Les Miserable includes Hazel Baldwin as Swing, Brad Barnleyas Factory Foreman / Brujon, Ava Brennan as Fantine, Cameron Burt as Feuilly and Gerard Carey as Thénardier.