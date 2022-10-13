Next September there will be a zipwire linking the Gherkin and Cheesegrater skyscrapers in the City, and people will be able to ride between the two buildings.

It’s for charity, and you need to be very fit to participate.

The fitness is because the challenge starts with a run up the 42 floors to get to the top of the Cheesegrater building (aka, Leadenhall Building), and then participants can either abseil back down the outside of the building, or ride a zip-wire over to the Gherkin (aka, 30 St Mary Axe).

In case you’re wondering how people get into the Gherkin from the roof, there’s a window cleaning access point on the 37th floor with a large space that can open up. Normally that’s to load the cleaning cradle onto a beam that runs around the outside the Gherkin but does provide a suitable place to anchor a zip wire as well.

To take part you will need to secure a place with one of our charity partners. All places in the event will be charity places and your chosen charity will ask you to pledge to fundraise a set amount in return for your place. Your fundraising target will depend on the challenge you choose to do and every charity can set its own fundraising target.

Places in the event are limited, and the organisers recommend you pre-register to be kept informed when details are released.

They have a target of raising at least £1 million, so participants can expect a fairly challenging fundraising target to go with the challenging run up the skyscrapers.

The Skyscraper Challenge takes place on 9th and 10th September 2023.