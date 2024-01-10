There’s going to be a range of London Transport themed gifts appearing in shops soon as the giftware company, Rex London has signed a branding collaboration with Transport for London.

This collaboration marks Rex London’s first licenced collection in more than ten years. The range will include more than 30 of the company’s best selling products, from stationery and kitchen accessories to their famous recycled jumbo bag.

The collection will celebrate TfL’s heritage poster designs, and will also showcase one of the most recognised maps in the world, the original London Tube map from 1933, designed by Harry Beck. As well as taking inspiration from TfL’s design history, Rex London will include their own original artwork featuring the red Routemaster bus.

Ellen Sankey, Brand Licensing Manager at TfL, said: “We are excited to work with Rex London on a new transport-inspired collection. This new partnership, with such a well-known London based design company, is another example of how our brand’s heritage can be captured beautifully in a range of products.”

This collection adds to the diverse range of consumer products and experiences developed by TfL and its international licensing representative IMG, that brings the transport brand’s iconic identity and legacy to global audiences in unique and authentic ways.