Hackney Museum has opened a consultation on plans to redevelop the museum after it secured funding for an upgrade project.

The ‘Reimagining Hackney Museum: Connecting Communities with Collections’ project has been granted round one development funding of £266,782 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

During this planning phase, museum staff are working with local communities to shape proposals for the new museum’s displays and services. The National Lottery Heritage Fund will then consider the final proposals at a second round, where a final decision will be made on the full funding award of £1.8 million.

These plans for major improvements include a new permanent exhibition sharing stories of migration and settlement from prehistory to modern day, a redeveloped community room, a new shop, additional storage space for collections and enhanced digital activities so more people can access Hackney’s history.

The project complements a wider ongoing investment in Hackney’s cultural facilities, including an upgrade of Hackney Town Hall Square and new investment to improve Hackney Central Library. It forms part of Hackney Council’s transformation of Hackney Central which aims to create a more accessible town centre with better facilities for the community.

The survey asking for your opinions about the future of Hackney Museum is here.

The survey closes at the end of January 2024.