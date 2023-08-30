The rail companies are warning that there will be severe disruption to train services this Friday and Saturday due to strike action by the RMT and ASLEF unions.

The train drivers union, ASLEF is holding a strike on Friday 1st Sept which will see most train services cancelled entirely, while an overtime ban by ASLEF and a strike by the RMT on Saturday 2nd Sept will severely affect those services that can run.

As the levels of disruption will vary across the country, passengers are advised to check their travel arrangements in advance.

Transport for London services are not affected by the strike action, although there is engineering work on Saturday which will see some services close.

Train companies affected this weekend

Avanti West Coast

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A restricted timetable with trains starting later than usual and finishing around the middle of the afternoon.

Details here

c2c

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

Generally reduced to two trains per hour across the network, but also sometimes shorter trains.

Details here

Chiltern Railways

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A very limited service between 8am and 10pm with generally just one train per hour on main routes, and no service on others.

Details here

CrossCountry

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

To be announced.

Details here

East Midlands Railway

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A very limited service between 6:30am and 4:30pm.

Details here

Gatwick Express

Friday 1st Sept

There will be a very limited stopping service using Southern trains.

Saturday 2nd Sept

There will be a very limited stopping service using Southern trains.

Details here

Great Northern

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A limited service on about half the network with later starting and earlier stopping.

Details here

GWR

Friday 1st Sept

An extremely limited service will operate starting at 7am and journeys must be completed by around 6:30pm.

Saturday 2nd Sept

An extremely limited service will operate starting at 7am and journeys must be completed by around 6:30pm.

Details here

Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)

Friday 1st Sept

A limited service will run between Norwich and London, Colchester and London, Southend Victoria and London and Stansted Airport and London.

Other routes will have no services at all

Saturday 2nd Sept

Most routes will have a near normal service between 7am and 11pm, but there could be short notice cancellations and some routes will be closed..

Details here

Heathrow Express

Friday 1st Sept

A reduced service with one train per hour.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A normal service, but closing early at around 8:30pm

Details here

LNER

Friday 1st Sept

A limited service, but LNER is warning that most available seats have now been reserved.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A limited service, but LNER is warning that most available seats have now been reserved.

Details here

London Northwestern Railway

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A limited timetable on the network between 7am and 7pm, and no service between Northampton and Milton Keynes.

Details here

Northern

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A very limited service on just the main routes between cities.

Details here

South Western Railway (SWR)

Friday 1st Sept

An extremely limited service on a small number of lines between 7am and 7pm, and the majority of the network will be closed.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A significantly reduced service on a limited number of lines between 7am and 7pm. Large parts of the network will be closed.

Details here

Southeastern

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A limited service, and some routes will be closed.

Only trains via Greenwich will run to London Bridge. Other services on the metro routes will run to London Victoria.

Details here

Southern

Friday 1st Sept

A very limited Southern service will operate, calling at Gatwick Airport and London Victoria only. No other services will run.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A limited service will be in place. Some routes will start later and finish earlier than normal and some stations will have no service for the whole day.

Details here

Thameslink

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A limited service will be in place. Some routes will start later and finish earlier than normal and some stations will have no service for the whole day.

Details here

TransPennine Express

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A very limited service on a few main lines.

Details here

West Midlands Railway

Friday 1st Sept

No services at all.

Saturday 2nd Sept

A limited service will run on main routes only.

Details here

Ticketing and refund information

Customers with Advance, Anytime or Off-Peak tickets for travel on a strike day can instead use their ticket on an alternative date:

Tickets for Friday 1 and Saturday 2 September can be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including Tuesday 5 September

If the ticket is for a journey that includes the London Underground, it will not be valid on London Underground services on an alternative date.

Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.

If the Advance ticket is for a train scheduled for a strike day, but it is not cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, and a customer prefers not to travel, they should contact their ticket retailer.

Customers with 2 x Advance tickets (an outbound and a return), to be used as a return journey, may be able to get a fee-free refund or change of journey for any unused legs/tickets, if either of the legs is scheduled for a strike day. Customers should check with their ticket retailer.

Season Ticket holders (flexi, monthly or longer) who cannot travel, can claim 100% compensation through Delay Repay for the strike dates of Friday 1 and Saturday 2 September.

Weekly season ticket holders can claim Delay Repay if their train is delayed or cancelled on the day.