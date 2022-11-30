Network Rail and TfL have outlined the planned disruptions that will take place over Christmas, with quite a few changes in the London area.

Although there are engineering works, most of the railway will stay open for business as usual, barring the usual Christmas Day closure, and many train companies also run a limited service on Boxing Day.

For Londoners, most of the national rail disruptions take place at Liverpool Street and Victoria stations, plus the London Overground and Elizabeth lines.

UK wide, around 300 projects are planned, and below are the works that’ll affect the London area.

Liverpool Street station

There won’t be any trains between Christmas Day and Monday 2nd January in or out of Liverpool Street station.

During the closure, Greater Anglia trains will run to and from Ingatestone and Billericay, while buses will run between Ingatestone and Newbury Park, and Billericay and Newbury Park. In addition, Cambridge and Stansted Express trains will start and terminate at Tottenham Hale.

This is because they will be replacing a bridge near Bethnal Green, along with the replacement of switches and track maintenance. They are also bringing a brand-new power system into use that will supply overhead lines between Bow and Shenfield.

Victoria, Clapham Junction and Balham

There won’t be any Southern or Gatwick Express trains to or from London Victoria between Christmas Day and Monday 2nd January.

During the closure, most Southern trains will be diverted to run to and from London Bridge instead.

Replacement buses will run between Clapham Junction and East Croydon.

People for Gatwick Airport can catch Southern or Thameslink trains from London Bridge.

Lewisham station

Lewisham station will be closed between Christmas Day and Monday 2nd January, and there will be no trains between New Cross, St Johns and Dartford via Bexleyheath.

A replacement bus service will run along the line and Dartford services will run via Greenwich and Sidcup.

Euston station

Due to engineering work on the West Coast Mail Line at Camden, Harlesden and Wolverton, long-distance services from London Euston will run to a reduced timetable.

TfL Services

Boxing Day

Elizabeth line – no service on the entire line

London Overground

No service between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction

No service between Sydenham and Crystal Palace.

No London Overground service to Chingford and Enfield Town / Cheshunt.

No service between Richmond / Shepherds Bush and Stratford

No service between Euston and Watford Junction.

No service between Gospel Oak and Barking.

27th December

Elizabeth line – no service between Paddington and Shenfield/Abbey Wood

London Overground

No service between Liverpool Street and Chingford and Enfield Town / Cheshunt.

No service between Romford and Upminster.

No service between Willesden Junction and Stratford.

No service between Gospel Oak and Woodgrange Park.

Reduced service out of Euston

28th December

Elizabeth line – no service between Paddington and Shenfield/Abbey Wood

London Overground

No service between Liverpool Street and Chingford.

No service between Romford and Upminster.

No service between Willesden Junction and Camden Road (via West Hampstead).

No service between Gospel Oak and Woodgrange Park.

Reduced service out of Euston

29th December

Elizabeth line – no service between Paddington and Shenfield/Abbey Wood

London Overground

No service between Liverpool Street and Chingford and Enfield Town / Cheshunt.

No service between Romford and Upminster.

No service between Willesden Junction and Camden Road (via West Hampstead).

No service between Gospel Oak and Woodgrange Park.

Reduced service out of Euston

30th December

Elizabeth line – no service between Paddington and Shenfield/Abbey Wood

London Overground

No service between Liverpool Street and Chingford and Enfield Town / Cheshunt.

No service between Romford and Upminster.

No service between Willesden Junction and Camden Road (via West Hampstead).

No service between Gospel Oak and Woodgrange Park.

Reduced service out of Euston

31st December

Elizabeth line – no service between Paddington and Shenfield/Abbey Wood

London Overground

No service between Liverpool Street and Chingford and Enfield Town / Cheshunt.

No service between Romford and Upminster.

No service between Clapham Junction and Willesden Junction.

No service between Gospel Oak and Woodgrange Park.

1st January

Elizabeth line – no service between Paddington and Shenfield/Abbey Wood

London Overground