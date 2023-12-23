For the first time since the pandemic, crowds were able to gather at Smithfield meat market this morning for the annual Christmas eve sale — and head home an hour or so later laden with bargains and smiles.

Organised by G Lawrence, his team, having already done a night shift of work catering to the wholesale market, stay late to cater to the hundreds of people who turn up hoping to snare a huge cut of meat at a price that often sent up a roar when announced.

And cheers if they decide to offer the cuts on the toss of a coin. Win and get the meat for free.

Behind the scenes, it’s a frenetic event as pallets loaded with meat and turkeys were wheeled out and just as quickly, empty loads sent back, at times, looking like a mad dance as deliveries and removals swerved around each other to keep the meat flowing.

And 90 minutes after it started, it was over for another year. The butchers started packing away, and a stream of people headed home to show off what they managed to buy this morning.

For many, it was their first visit, but they were already talking about returning next Christmas.