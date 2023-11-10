Peppa Pig returns to the West End for a strictly limited run in Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out, and tickets are now available from £10 on selected performances.

Join Peppa on a special day of activities with George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and all of her best friends. There are plenty of muddy puddles and snorts to go around for Peppa fans and it’s the perfect introduction to theatre for the little ones.

There will be all of our favourite things, from zoo trips to a special, sandy beach party – it’s going to be fun-packed with Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe will be and plenty of others.

Peppa Pig will be at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, which is a short walk from Trafalgar Square.

Tickets are now on sale, with discounts on Monday to Friday performances between 30th November to 14th December.

£10 seats have no booking fee

£18.50 seats have no booking fee

£20 seats have no booking fee

£29 seats are now £21

£33 seats are now £24.50

£34 seats are now £25.50

Book from here by 4th December.

Please note that babes in arms are allowed for this production, babes under 12 months sitting on an adults lap do not need a ticket. All other patrons do need a ticket for entry.

Running time: 1 hour and 20 minutes (including interval).