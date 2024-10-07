Pedestrian-friendly vision for City of London includes new lighting, wider pavements, and cyclist improvements

Plans have been shown to pedestrianise some roads in the City of London and improve others for pedestrians and cyclists.

Some of the initial ideas include pedestrianising Camomile Street, the road next to the “can of ham” office block. They also propose improving the space outside Fenchurch Street station. Finally, Lombard Street, which is lined with historic buildings, could be enhanced through lighting, improvements to the cycle lanes, and better pedestrian crossings.

The plans, which cover the eastern quarter of the city, were put forward by the local business lobby and look at a wide range of issues to make the streets more appealing. The ideas range from improved wayfinding to decorative lighting on heritage buildings and alleys and better pavements and pedestrian spaces.

The plans are an indication of what could be done, subject to approvals and funding, and aren’t the finalised schemes, so before people start picking holes in where a specific new tree might go – the plans should be considered aspirations only at the moment.

That said, designing plans like this can set directions for planning approvals when buildings need refurbishing, directing how the local area improvements are carried out so that eventually, you end up with a common design rather than a hodgepodge of discordant improvements.

The Eastern City Business Improvement District (EC BID) says that it has consulted closely with the City of London to ensure the vision aligns with, updates and supports its policies, current strategies (namely the Eastern City Cluster Vision published in 2019) and the draft of the new City Plan 2040.

The full report is here.