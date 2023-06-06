To mark the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery, and their inaugural exhibition of Paul McCartney photographs, there will be an in-conversation between Paul McCartney and Stanley Tucci.

As part of the in-conversation, McCartney and Tucci will explore their shared interest in the creative arts and photography, drawing on experiences behind and in front of the camera. McCartney’s photographs from the 1963-64 period will form the focus of the discussion, as the pair share stories and select their favourites from the 250 photographs exhibited as part of the exhibition. Drawing on reflections made in the accompanying book of photographs, McCartney will also discuss his photographic influences.

This online event will be streamed live from the new National Portrait Gallery on Thursday 29th June at 2pm. Ticket holders can also watch the interview at a more convenient time later.

Tickets for the livestream are £10 or £5 for people aged 30 and under. All ticket holders will have access to a recording of the conversation for a limited time only.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

A further programme of film screenings – curated by Paul McCartney – and a McCartney inspired analogue photography workshop will also be staged later in the summer.