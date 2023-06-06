Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

To mark the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery, and their inaugural exhibition of Paul McCartney photographs, there will be an in-conversation between Paul McCartney and Stanley Tucci.

As part of the in-conversation, McCartney and Tucci will explore their shared interest in the creative arts and photography, drawing on experiences behind and in front of the camera. McCartney’s photographs from the 1963-64 period will form the focus of the discussion, as the pair share stories and select their favourites from the 250 photographs exhibited as part of the exhibition. Drawing on reflections made in the accompanying book of photographs, McCartney will also discuss his photographic influences.

This online event will be streamed live from the new National Portrait Gallery on Thursday 29th June at 2pm. Ticket holders can also watch the interview at a more convenient time later.

Tickets for the livestream are £10 or £5 for people aged 30 and under. All ticket holders will have access to a recording of the conversation for a limited time only.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

A further programme of film screenings – curated by Paul McCartney – and a McCartney inspired analogue photography workshop will also be staged later in the summer.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert