It’s just two stops and opened during a pandemic, but the Northern line extension to Battersea power station has already clocked up its 2 millionth journey.

Since opening the line six months ago, Transport for London (TfL) is now recording approximately 60,000 passengers entering or leaving the new Battersea Power Station tube station each week and around 30,000 entering or leaving Nine Elms per week.

The two new step-free Zone 1 stations opened on 20 September 2021 following the completion of a 3km twin tunnel rail extension from Kennington.

Rob Niven, TfL’s Head of Investment Delivery Planning, said: “It’s wonderful to see how popular the two new stations at Battersea Power Station and Nine Elms have been in their first six months of operation. As London continues to recover from the pandemic and development in the Battersea and Nine Elms areas continues, we expect this number to keep growing. It’s extensions and improvements like this that make a huge difference, and with sustained long-term funding we hope to be able to bring the Tube network to new parts of the capital.”

Later this year, TfL plans to increase the frequency of trains on the Northern line extension to 12 trains per hour during the peak and 10 trains per hour off-peak.