Summertime now seems to mean watching a film at an outdoor location, so below is an almost certainly not a complete list of all the outdoor film screenings taking place in London this summer, but it’s probably not far off.
June
|Wed 1 June
|Peckham
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|Stratford Centre
|Death on the Nile (2022)
|Thur 2 June
|Peckham
|Downton Abbey: A New Era
|Stratford Centre
|The Big Lebowski
|Fri 3 June
|Peckham
|The Favourite
|Stratford Centre
|The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
|Sat 4 June
|Stratford Centre
|Alice In Wonderland (2010)
|Sun 5 June
|Peckham
|Marie Antoinette
|Stratford Centre
|The Wizard of Oz (1939)
|Mon 6 June
|Peckham
|Licorice Pizza
|Tue 7 June
|London Bridge
|Encanto
|Stratford Centre
|Drive (2011)
|Wed 8 June
|Stratford Centre
|Before Sunrise
|Thur 9 June
|Peckham
|Purple Rain (1984)
|Stratford Centre
|Booksmart
|Fri 10 June
|Peckham
|Friday
|Stratford Centre
|Grease: Sing-Along
|Sat 11 June
|Peckham
|Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
|Stratford Centre
|The French Dispatch
|Sun 12 June
|Peckham
|Pretty Woman
|Stratford Centre
|Casablanca : Open Captions
|Mon 13 June
|Peckham
|The Lost City
|Tues 14 June
|London Bridge
|West Side Story
|Peckham
|Black Panther with Q&A
|Stratford Centre
|The Greatest Showman
|Wed 15 June
|Peckham
|Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
|Stratford Centre
|Dirty Dancing
|Thur 16 June
|Peckham
|Lost in Translation
|Stratford Centre
|Poetic Justice
|Fri 17 June
|Peckham
|Con Air: Open Captions
|Stratford Centre
|Belfast
|Sat 18 June
|Marylebone
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Peckham
|Face/Off: Open Captions
|Stratford Centre
|500 Days Of Summer
|Sun 19 June
|Peckham
|The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Open Captions
|Stratford Centre
|Liar Liar
|Tue 21 June
|London Bridge
|King Richard
|Peckham
|In The Mood For Love
|Stratford Centre
|The Mask
|Wed 22 June
|Peckham
|10 Things I Hate About You
|Stratford Centre
|Run Lola Run
|Thur 23 June
|Peckham
|The Birdcage
|Stratford Centre
|Hedwig And The Angry Inch
|Fri 24 June
|Charlton
|West Side Story
|Peckham
|Fight Club
|Stratford Centre
|Friday
|Sat 25 June
|Charlton
|Mamma Mia!
|Peckham
|Top Gun: Maverick
|Stratford Centre
|Clueless
|Sun 26 June
|Charlton
|Rocketman
|Peckham
|All My Friends Hate Me
|Regent’s Park
|Star Wars: A New Hope
|Mon 27 June
|Peckham
|Top Gun: Maverick
|Tue 28 June
|Peckham
|The Power Of The Dog
|Stratford Centre
|Mean Girls: Open Captions
|Wed 29 June
|Peckham
|Romeo & Juliet (1996)
|Stratford Centre
|Stand by Me
|Thur 30 June
|Peckham
|Rocketman: Sing-Along
|Stratford Centre
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show
July
|Fri 1 July
|Stratford Centre
|Four Lions
|Peckham
|Superbad
|Osterley Park
|West Side Story
|Sat 2 July
|Stratford Centre
|Candyman (2021)
|Peckham
|Moulin Rouge!
|Osterley Park
|Mamma Mia!
|Sun 3 July
|Peckham
|Everything Everywhere All At Once
|Stratford Centre
|10 Things I Hate About You
|Osterley Park
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show
|Thur 7 July
|Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich
|No Time to Die
|Fri 8 July
|Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich
|Moulin Rouge!
|Sat 9 July
|Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich
|West Side Story
|Sun 10 July
|Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich
|Labyrinth
|Tues 12 July
|London Bridge
|Dirty Dancing
|Wed 13 July
|Kenwood
|The Breakfast Club
|Thur 14 July
|Kenwood
|Belfast
|Fri 15 July
|Kenwood
|West Side Story
|Beckenham
|Modern Times (Charlie Chaplin, 1936)
|Sat 16 July
|Kenwood
|Dirty Dancing
|Beckenham
|Orlando
|Sun 17 July
|Kenwood
|The Devil Wears Prada
|Tue 19 July
|Marble Hill, Twickenham
|William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
|Wed 20 July
|Marble Hill, Twickenham
|Clueless
|Clapham Common
|Nightmare Alley
|Thur 21 July
|Marble Hill, Twickenham
|The Greatest Showman
|Clapham Common
|Mean Girls
|Fri 22 July
|Beckenham
|Labyrinth
|Clapham Common
|Pretty Woman
|Sat 23 July
|Clapham Common
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Beckenham
|Sightseers
|Sun 24 July
|Clapham Common
|Cool Runnings
|Fri 22 July
|Chiswick House
|Belfast
|Sat 23 July
|Chiswick House
|Pretty Woman
|Sun 24 July
|Chiswick House
|Some Like It Hot
|Tues 26 July
|Danson House
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|London Bridge
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|Wed 27 July
|Danson House
|Dirty Dancing
|Westminster Abbey
|Labyrinth
|Thur 28 July
|Westminster Abbey
|William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
|Fri 29 July
|Westminster Abbey
|West Side Story
|Beckenham
|Notting Hill
|Sat 30 July
|Westminster Abbey
|Dirty Dancing
|Beckenham
|The Last Tree
|Sun 31 July
|Westminster Abbey
|Bohemian Rhapsody
August
|Tues 2 Aug
|Lincoln’s Inn
|The Devil Wears Prada
|Wed 3 Aug
|Lincoln’s Inn
|Notting Hill
|Kensington Palace
|House Of Gucci
|Thu 4 Aug
|Kensington Palace
|Ghostbusters
|Fri 5 Aug
|Kensington Palace
|No Time to Die
|Beckenham
|Withnail and I
|Sat 6 Aug
|Kensington Palace
|The Greatest Showman
|Beckenham
|Censor
|Sun 7 Aug
|Kensington Palace
|Rocketman
|Thur 4 Aug
|Dulwich Park
|No Time to Die
|Fri 5 Aug
|Dulwich Park
|Moulin Rouge!
|Sat 6 Aug
|Dulwich Park
|West Side Story
|Sun 7 Aug
|Dulwich Park
|Labyrinth
|Tues 9 Aug
|Wimbledon Park
|King Richard
|Wed 10 Aug
|Wimbledon Park
|West Side Story
|Thur 11 Aug
|Hampton Court Palace
|Pretty Woman
|Fri 12 Aug
|Hampton Court Palace
|West Side Story
|Sat 13 Aug
|Hampton Court Palace
|Grease
|Sun 14 Aug
|Hampton Court Palace
|The Rocky Horror Picture Show
|Fri 19 Aug
|Beckenham
|Early Man
|Fri 29 Aug
|Beckenham
|West Side Story
|Sat 20 Aug
|Beckenham
|Mamma Mia!
|Beckenham
|My Beautiful Laundrette
|Sun 21 Aug
|Beckenham
|Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
|Tues 23 Aug
|Barbican Arts Centre
|Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii
|Wed 24 Aug
|Barbican Arts Centre
|Mothra
|Thur 25 Aug
|Barbican Arts Centre
|Figuring Bodies of Water
|Fri 26 Aug
|Barbican Arts Centre
|La Planète Sauvage (Fantastic Planet)
|Sat 27 Aug
|Barbican Arts Centre
|Princess Mononoke
|Sun 28 Aug
|Barbican Arts Centre
|Daughters of the Dust
September
|Fri 2 Sept
|Wembley
|Happy Gilmore
|Sat 3 Sept
|Wembley
|A Star is Born
|Sun 4 Sept
|Wembley
|Back to the Future
|Sun 18 Sept
|Regent’s Park
|West Side Story
Leave a Reply