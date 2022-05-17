Published by London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Summertime now seems to mean watching a film at an outdoor location, so below is an almost certainly not a complete list of all the outdoor film screenings taking place in London this summer, but it’s probably not far off.

Rooftop Film Club

June

Wed 1 June Peckham Spider-Man: No Way Home
Stratford Centre Death on the Nile (2022)
Thur 2 June Peckham Downton Abbey: A New Era
Stratford Centre The Big Lebowski
Fri 3 June Peckham The Favourite
Stratford Centre The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Sat 4 June Stratford Centre Alice In Wonderland (2010)
Sun 5 June Peckham Marie Antoinette
Stratford Centre The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Mon 6 June Peckham Licorice Pizza
Tue 7 June London Bridge Encanto
Stratford Centre Drive (2011)
Wed 8 June Stratford Centre Before Sunrise
Thur 9 June Peckham Purple Rain (1984)
Stratford Centre Booksmart
Fri 10 June Peckham Friday
Stratford Centre Grease: Sing-Along
Sat 11 June Peckham Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Stratford Centre The French Dispatch
Sun 12 June Peckham Pretty Woman
Stratford Centre Casablanca : Open Captions
Mon 13 June Peckham The Lost City
Tues 14 June London Bridge West Side Story
Peckham Black Panther with Q&A
Stratford Centre The Greatest Showman
Wed 15 June Peckham Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Stratford Centre Dirty Dancing
Thur 16 June Peckham Lost in Translation
Stratford Centre Poetic Justice
Fri 17 June Peckham Con Air: Open Captions
Stratford Centre Belfast
Sat 18 June Marylebone Bohemian Rhapsody
Peckham Face/Off: Open Captions
Stratford Centre 500 Days Of Summer
Sun 19 June Peckham The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: Open Captions
Stratford Centre Liar Liar
Tue 21 June London Bridge King Richard
Peckham In The Mood For Love
Stratford Centre The Mask
Wed 22 June Peckham 10 Things I Hate About You
Stratford Centre Run Lola Run
Thur 23 June Peckham The Birdcage
Stratford Centre Hedwig And The Angry Inch
Fri 24 June Charlton West Side Story
Peckham Fight Club
Stratford Centre Friday
Sat 25 June Charlton Mamma Mia!
Peckham Top Gun: Maverick
Stratford Centre Clueless
Sun 26 June Charlton Rocketman
Peckham All My Friends Hate Me
Regent’s Park Star Wars: A New Hope
Mon 27 June Peckham Top Gun: Maverick
Tue 28 June Peckham The Power Of The Dog
Stratford Centre Mean Girls: Open Captions
Wed 29 June Peckham Romeo & Juliet (1996)
Stratford Centre Stand by Me
Thur 30 June Peckham Rocketman: Sing-Along
Stratford Centre The Rocky Horror Picture Show

July

Fri 1 July Stratford Centre Four Lions
Peckham Superbad
Osterley Park West Side Story
Sat 2 July Stratford Centre Candyman (2021)
Peckham Moulin Rouge!
Osterley Park Mamma Mia!
Sun 3 July Peckham Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stratford Centre 10 Things I Hate About You
Osterley Park The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Thur 7 July Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich No Time to Die
Fri 8 July Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich Moulin Rouge!
Sat 9 July Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich West Side Story
Sun 10 July Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich Labyrinth
Tues 12 July London Bridge Dirty Dancing
Wed 13 July Kenwood The Breakfast Club
Thur 14 July Kenwood Belfast
Fri 15 July Kenwood West Side Story
Beckenham Modern Times (Charlie Chaplin, 1936)
Sat 16 July Kenwood Dirty Dancing
Beckenham Orlando
Sun 17 July Kenwood The Devil Wears Prada
Tue 19 July Marble Hill, Twickenham William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Wed 20 July Marble Hill, Twickenham Clueless
Clapham Common Nightmare Alley
Thur 21 July Marble Hill, Twickenham The Greatest Showman
Clapham Common Mean Girls
Fri 22 July Beckenham Labyrinth
Clapham Common Pretty Woman
Sat 23 July Clapham Common Bohemian Rhapsody
Beckenham Sightseers
Sun 24 July Clapham Common Cool Runnings
Fri 22 July Chiswick House Belfast
Sat 23 July Chiswick House Pretty Woman
Sun 24 July Chiswick House Some Like It Hot
Tues 26 July Danson House Spider-Man: No Way Home
London Bridge Spider-Man: No Way Home
Wed 27 July Danson House Dirty Dancing
Westminster Abbey Labyrinth
Thur 28 July Westminster Abbey William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
Fri 29 July Westminster Abbey West Side Story
Beckenham Notting Hill
Sat 30 July Westminster Abbey Dirty Dancing
Beckenham The Last Tree
Sun 31 July Westminster Abbey Bohemian Rhapsody

August

Tues 2 Aug Lincoln’s Inn The Devil Wears Prada
Wed 3 Aug Lincoln’s Inn Notting Hill
Kensington Palace House Of Gucci
Thu 4 Aug Kensington Palace Ghostbusters
Fri 5 Aug Kensington Palace No Time to Die
Beckenham Withnail and I
Sat 6 Aug Kensington Palace The Greatest Showman
Beckenham Censor
Sun 7 Aug Kensington Palace Rocketman
Thur 4 Aug Dulwich Park No Time to Die
Fri 5 Aug Dulwich Park Moulin Rouge!
Sat 6 Aug Dulwich Park West Side Story
Sun 7 Aug Dulwich Park Labyrinth
Tues 9 Aug Wimbledon Park King Richard
Wed 10 Aug Wimbledon Park West Side Story
Thur 11 Aug Hampton Court Palace Pretty Woman
Fri 12 Aug Hampton Court Palace West Side Story
Sat 13 Aug Hampton Court Palace Grease
Sun 14 Aug Hampton Court Palace The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Fri 19 Aug Beckenham Early Man
Fri 29 Aug Beckenham West Side Story
Sat 20 Aug Beckenham Mamma Mia!
Beckenham My Beautiful Laundrette
Sun 21 Aug Beckenham Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
Tues 23 Aug Barbican Arts Centre Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii
Wed 24 Aug Barbican Arts Centre Mothra
Thur 25 Aug Barbican Arts Centre Figuring Bodies of Water
Fri 26 Aug Barbican Arts Centre La Planète Sauvage (Fantastic Planet)
Sat 27 Aug Barbican Arts Centre Princess Mononoke
Sun 28 Aug Barbican Arts Centre Daughters of the Dust

September

Fri 2 Sept Wembley Happy Gilmore
Sat 3 Sept Wembley A Star is Born
Sun 4 Sept Wembley Back to the Future
Sun 18 Sept Regent’s Park West Side Story

