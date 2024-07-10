O2 Millenium Dome to show the Euro2024 football finals

It’s just been announced that the huge arena in the O2 Millennium Dome at North Greenwich will show the Euro football finals on Sunday.

Along with all the other outdoor screens and vast quantities of pubs, the O2 in North Greenwich will host a screening in the large arena arranged by the Mayor of London. It’s a considerably larger arena than the usual location at Trafalgar Square, so a massive crowd of 15,000 people will be able to attend on Sunday evening.

In the evening, England v Spain will be shown on a huge 16-metre screen and football fans are invited to arrive at The O2 from 6pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off to enjoy pre-match entertainment.

There will be a ballot for tickets to the screening – and tickets will be FREE.

The ballot for tickets opens tomorrow (Thur) at 10am from here.

Successful entrants will be notified via email by midday on Friday to secure up to four tickets.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “I am so proud of what this team have achieved in reaching another major final. I’m delighted that we can now invite 15,000 England fans to The O2 on Sunday night for what we all hope will be a night of great drama and celebration.

“For those who can’t make it to The O2, there will be a plethora of pubs, clubs, bars and other hospitality venues across London receiving a welcome economic boost and generating a fantastic atmosphere by showing the match.

“We all recall the heartache of Wembley three years ago but being a football fan requires eternal optimism and we now stand ready once again to roar on the Three Lions as they look to finish the job against Spain. Come on England!”

The ballot is open to those aged 18 or over. Under 18s may attend the screening but must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Standing area for over 16s only. Fans are encouraged to wear England shirts but no other football shirts will be permitted as is standard procedure at screenings such as this.

There are no planned engineering works affecting travel to the O2, which is on the Jubilee line. Convenient interchanges to the Elizabeth line are at Canary Wharf. Be aware that some of the DLR is closed, so it’s best to avoid that if possible.