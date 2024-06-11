There’s a summer of sports ahead, with Wimbledon, Euro football and the Paris Olympics — and away from watching at home or in the pub, several large outdoor screens are set up across London.
As you might expect, seats tend to get grabbed fast for the big matches, but you’ll often be able to sit on the floor or grass, so bring a rug.
The ones I have found so far are below. If I’ve missed any, add them to the comments at the bottom of this page. Thanks.
Battersea
Summer sports finals will be broadcast on the big screen at the Battersea Park Bowling Green on 13th and 14th July.
On Sunday 14 July, the football final will be screened on the Street Food Garden big screen, an 18+ ticketed event with entrance from 6.30 pm and kick-off scheduled for 8pm. Entrance to this screening is limited, with table bookings and individual standing tickets available.
Belgravia
Inside the Eccleston Yard shopping enclave, a large screen surrounded by shops and bars.
Will be open through July to early September, showing most of the summer sports
Borough
Borough Yards will be screening the ‘Summer of Sport’ from the beginning of Wimbledon in July until the end of the Paralympics in September.
The ‘Soap Yard’ will be transformed with outdoor screens, seating and pop-ups by the various restaurants, bars and shops.
Canary Wharf
Several large screens will be set up on the Canada Square Park above the main shopping centre (Waitrose end).
Will be showing most of the summer sports, and also some movies.
City of London
I’ve noticed that a large screen has been installed at Paternoster Square next to St Paul’s Cathedral, but there’s nothing about it on their website yet.
Based in previous years, likely to be there all summer.
Covent Garden
A large screen and fenced of seating area will be installed in the open air space at the north side of the market.
Will be open for Wimbledon only.
Grosvenor Square
Just off Oxford Street, the large open park will have a large outdoor screen set up from 26th July to 11th August – showing just the Paris Olympics
It’s one of the Team GB official fanzones.
Fleet Street
Just to the north of Fleet Street is New Street Square, and a large screen will be set up there.
No details on their website yet – so check back closer to the date.
Hackney
Situated just inside the Olympic Park is “Hackney Bridge”, and they will have a big screen showing the tennis, along with food and drink offers.
Note, this one is not free – you need to pay for seating.
Hammersmith
From late June to early August, a large screen will be set up in Lyric Square.
You will need to check back closer to the date for details.
King’s Cross
For the Olympics only, a large screen will be set up in Lewis Cubitt Square from 26th July to 11th August.
Is an official TeamGB fanzone.
London Bridge
Next to the former City Hall building, the sunken Scoop space will have a large screen showing most of the main summer sports.
Will be open through June and August.
Marylebone
Marylebone’s Summer in the Square will make its return for the 10th year, screening all the Wimbledon matches on the big screen from 9th July to14th July in Portman Square Gardens.
Paddington
Merchant Square will show the tennis with deckchairs and picnic spaces.
On selected days during the Wimbledon tournament (3rd – 4th and 10th – 11th July) Game Set Beach will also host free beach tennis activities from 12 pm – 5 pm, including mini-tournaments
Spitalfields
A big screen will be set up in the plaza space outside Spitalfields market.
Will cover the summer sports from July to early September.
South Hampstead
JW3’s Hampstead Beach will be back thoughout July and August, offering screenings of major sports events along with street food.
Waterloo
Showing Euro 2024 and Olympics only — there will be a large screen set up on Lower Marsh.
Wimbledon
A big screen on the Piazza in Wimbledon town centre – likely for just the tennis as open 1st to 14th July.
No other information yet on their website yet.
Wimbledon runs from Monday 1st July to Sunday 14th July.
- First round: Monday July 1st and Tuesday July 2nd
- Second round: Wednesday July 3rd and Thursday July 4th
- Third round: Friday July 5th and Saturday July 6th
- Fourth round: Sunday July 7th and Monday July 8th
- Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/Ladies’ Singles Quarter: Tuesday July 9th
- Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/Ladies’ Singles Quarterfinals: Wednesday July 10th
- Women’s singles semi-finals/Mixed Doubles Final: Thursday July 11th
- Men’s singles semi-finals: Friday July 12th
- Ladies’ Singles Final/Men’s Doubles Final: Saturday July 13th
- Men’s Singles Final/Ladies’ Doubles Final: Sunday July 14th
And don’t forget that outside of the Wimbledon fortnight, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club offers regular guided tours of the Wimbledon tennis grounds and museum.
UEFA EURO 2024
Starts on 14th June and ends with the final in Berlin on Sunday 14th July.
Paris Olympics
The Olympics runs from 26th July to 11th August, followed by the Paralympics from 28th August to 8th September.
