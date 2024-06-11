There’s a summer of sports ahead, with Wimbledon, Euro football and the Paris Olympics — and away from watching at home or in the pub, several large outdoor screens are set up across London.

As you might expect, seats tend to get grabbed fast for the big matches, but you’ll often be able to sit on the floor or grass, so bring a rug.

The ones I have found so far are below. If I’ve missed any, add them to the comments at the bottom of this page. Thanks.

Battersea

Summer sports finals will be broadcast on the big screen at the Battersea Park Bowling Green on 13th and 14th July.

On Sunday 14 July, the football final will be screened on the Street Food Garden big screen, an 18+ ticketed event with entrance from 6.30 pm and kick-off scheduled for 8pm. Entrance to this screening is limited, with table bookings and individual standing tickets available.

Details here

Belgravia

Inside the Eccleston Yard shopping enclave, a large screen surrounded by shops and bars.

Will be open through July to early September, showing most of the summer sports

Details here.

Borough

Borough Yards will be screening the ‘Summer of Sport’ from the beginning of Wimbledon in July until the end of the Paralympics in September.

The ‘Soap Yard’ will be transformed with outdoor screens, seating and pop-ups by the various restaurants, bars and shops.

Details (not) here

Canary Wharf

Several large screens will be set up on the Canada Square Park above the main shopping centre (Waitrose end).

Will be showing most of the summer sports, and also some movies.

Details here

City of London

I’ve noticed that a large screen has been installed at Paternoster Square next to St Paul’s Cathedral, but there’s nothing about it on their website yet.

Based in previous years, likely to be there all summer.

Details (not) here

Covent Garden

A large screen and fenced of seating area will be installed in the open air space at the north side of the market.

Will be open for Wimbledon only.

Details here

Grosvenor Square

Just off Oxford Street, the large open park will have a large outdoor screen set up from 26th July to 11th August – showing just the Paris Olympics

It’s one of the Team GB official fanzones.

Details here

Fleet Street

Just to the north of Fleet Street is New Street Square, and a large screen will be set up there.

No details on their website yet – so check back closer to the date.

Details (not) here

Hackney

Situated just inside the Olympic Park is “Hackney Bridge”, and they will have a big screen showing the tennis, along with food and drink offers.

Note, this one is not free – you need to pay for seating.

Details here

Hammersmith

From late June to early August, a large screen will be set up in Lyric Square.

You will need to check back closer to the date for details.

Details here

King’s Cross

For the Olympics only, a large screen will be set up in Lewis Cubitt Square from 26th July to 11th August.

Is an official TeamGB fanzone.

Details here

London Bridge

Next to the former City Hall building, the sunken Scoop space will have a large screen showing most of the main summer sports.

Will be open through June and August.

Details here

Marylebone

Marylebone’s Summer in the Square will make its return for the 10th year, screening all the Wimbledon matches on the big screen from 9th July to14th July in Portman Square Gardens.

Details here

Paddington

Merchant Square will show the tennis with deckchairs and picnic spaces.

On selected days during the Wimbledon tournament (3rd – 4th and 10th – 11th July) Game Set Beach will also host free beach tennis activities from 12 pm – 5 pm, including mini-tournaments

Details here

Spitalfields

A big screen will be set up in the plaza space outside Spitalfields market.

Will cover the summer sports from July to early September.

Details here

South Hampstead

JW3’s Hampstead Beach will be back thoughout July and August, offering screenings of major sports events along with street food.

Details here

Waterloo

Showing Euro 2024 and Olympics only — there will be a large screen set up on Lower Marsh.

Details here

Wimbledon

A big screen on the Piazza in Wimbledon town centre – likely for just the tennis as open 1st to 14th July.

No other information yet on their website yet.

Details here

Wimbledon runs from Monday 1st July to Sunday 14th July.

First round: Monday July 1st and Tuesday July 2nd

Second round: Wednesday July 3rd and Thursday July 4th

Third round: Friday July 5th and Saturday July 6th

Fourth round: Sunday July 7th and Monday July 8th

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/Ladies’ Singles Quarter: Tuesday July 9th

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals/Ladies’ Singles Quarterfinals: Wednesday July 10th

Women’s singles semi-finals/Mixed Doubles Final: Thursday July 11th

Men’s singles semi-finals: Friday July 12th

Ladies’ Singles Final/Men’s Doubles Final: Saturday July 13th

Men’s Singles Final/Ladies’ Doubles Final: Sunday July 14th

And don’t forget that outside of the Wimbledon fortnight, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club offers regular guided tours of the Wimbledon tennis grounds and museum.

UEFA EURO 2024

Starts on 14th June and ends with the final in Berlin on Sunday 14th July.

Paris Olympics

The Olympics runs from 26th July to 11th August, followed by the Paralympics from 28th August to 8th September.