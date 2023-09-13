Work to add step-free access to Walton-on-Thames station on the edge of southwest London has reached a milestone with the installation of a new footbridge.

The station sits on a slightly raised embankment with four platforms, although the central two platforms are no longer in general use. The main entrance on the north side of the station is linked to the platforms via a narrow subway that runs under the railway.

There’s no step-free access between the platforms, and there isn’t a convenient road crossing nearby that people could use to avoid the stairs down to the subway.

Network Rail is now installing a large footbridge with lifts that will link both of the active platforms. They’ve now completed the installation of the main bridge span and supports connecting the two platforms following the recent installation of the lifts and staircases. When it opens early next year, the new lifts will be 10-person capacity designs, to allow space for larger wheelchairs.

Other work that is taking place includes the widening of platform one to accommodate the lift as well as the installation of new CCTV cameras for added security.

Work to improve accessibility at Walton-on-Thames station began in October 2022 and is expected to be completed in early 2024. In total, it’s a £6 million project and is being funded through the Department for Transport’s (DfT) ‘Access for All’ scheme.

Oma Megbele, Network Rail’s commercial scheme sponsor, said: “We’re always trying to do more for our customers, and we’re delighted to have reached this major milestone as part of the ‘Access for All scheme at Walton-on-Thames station, which will provide step-free access to both platforms.

“I’d like to thank customers for their patience whilst we continue making these important improvements to improve accessibility at stations and I look forward to seeing the completion of this work early next year which will provide more comfortable journeys for customers.”

The subway will also remain open after the lifts on the platform are installed, as the subway provides a convenient local link to get from either side of the station.

As is often the case, the public consultation in the planning phase can be… amusing. Someone, saying they’re a wheelchair user complained that the new lifts and footbridge is a waste of money, and they could have added ramps into the subway in a week. However, there’s a good reason why ramps are seen as an inferior option to be avoided unless it really can’t be helped.