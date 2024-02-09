There’s been a surge in people being prosecuted for fare evasion over the past year after TfL ramped up its enforcement activities.

TfL estimates that fare evasion costs it around £150 million a year and last year they prosecuted 19,614 people for fare evasion, an increase of 56% on 2022, but down sharply on the nearly 30,000 people prosecuted for fare evasion in 2019/20.

For the record, unsurprisingly, just 32 people were prosecuted during the lock-down year.

Transport for London’s (TfL) latest data on fare evasion also showed that TfL investigated 421 people for habitual fare evasion during 2023, defrauding TfL of more than £300,000 in lost fare revenue. Of these cases, 190 have been prosecuted to date and 189 were found guilty, with the remaining cases pending court action.

TfL has recently improved its ability to investigate and detect the most prolific offenders causing the greatest revenue loss through its irregular travel analysis platform (ITAP).

ITAP is a detection system introduced a few years ago that detects fare evasion and revenue loss from patterns in ticketing and passenger data, identifying people who avoid paying for all or part of their journey. The information generated by ITAP supports various intervention activities that aim to measure and reduce revenue loss and deter people from evading their fares. These activities include targeted email campaigns warning customers that they must pay the correct fare, operational station deployments and a register of regular offenders that ITAP has identified for irregular travel patterns who may be prioritised for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

A recent case investigated by TfL identified a passenger fare evading by using a Contactless Payment Card and failing to validate correctly for their journeys. An investigation into the passenger’s travel patterns identified 193 occasions of fare evasion which totalled unpaid fares of over £1,200. The passenger recently attended court and pleaded guilty to all the offences.

TfL also recently identified a passenger fare evading by using a bank card that had insufficient funds to pay the fare. Analysis of the card’s usage showed a regular failure to validate on every journey made in over a year. CCTV footage was obtained to assist in locating and detecting the offender. The passenger attended court and again pleaded guilty to all the offences. He has been ordered to pay TfL £1,795.60.

Currently, the money reclaimed from chasing fare evaders – amounting to £7.2m in 2022/23 – doesn’t cover the cost of chasing them.

To help reduce the incidence of people pushing through the ticket barriers, TfL is also working with their gate-line supplier to strengthen the wide aisle gates on the London Underground. Testing took place at Canada Water and Vauxhall stations ahead of a wider roll out later this year.

Apart from the loss of revenue, TfL says that about half of all work-related violence and aggression incidents towards frontline staff are caused when fare dodgers are stopped by staff.

Following the Department for Transport’s decision to increase the penalty fare to £100 across National Rail, the Mayor has approved an increase to the penalty fare on all TfL services from £80 to £100 — reduced to £50 is paid within 21 days. That’s the first time TfL has raised the penalty fare since 2011.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “TfL relies on revenue from fares to be able to deliver the safe, clean and reliable public transport that Londoners deserve. Fare evasion deprives us of much needed revenue and so I welcome this tough new action from TfL to increase enforcement and ensure more fare evaders are brought to justice. Latest figures show real progress is being made, but I will continue to work with TfL and the British Transport Police to crack down on fare evasion, and build a better, safer and fairer London for everyone.”