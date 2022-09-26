The National Gallery will be offering a chance to visit the Lucian Freud exhibition on Friday evenings with tickets from just £1 each, thanks to its first ever “Pay What You Wish” pricing scheme. Tickets that usually start from £24 per person will be offered for a minimum payment of £1, with an option for visitors to pay more if they want to.

The Lucian Freud retrospective is being staged by the National Gallery to mark the centenary of the birth of the major 20th-century artist, and is the first significant survey of his paintings in 10 years. The Credit Suisse Exhibition – Lucian Freud: New Perspectives will include more than 65 loans from museums and major private collections around the world.

Freud’s celebrity has often overshadowed approaches to the artist’s work and the historical contexts in which it was made. The exhibition seeks to present new perspectives on Freud’s art, focusing on his tireless and ever-searching commitment to the medium of painting.

The £1 tickets offer is for slots between 5.30pm and 9pm on Fridays only. Even with the £1 tickets, visitors will still have the opportunity to attend Gallery Friday Late talks. The Gallery’s shops, bars and restaurants are also open late if you want to spend some of the money you saved on beers and books.

Dr Gabriele Finaldi, Director of the National Gallery says: “The cost of an exhibition ticket can sometimes make it difficult to visit. While most of our temporary exhibitions are free, the Pay What You Wish scheme will enable practically anyone who wants to see the Freud centenary show to do so.”

Tickets to the pay what you want offer are on sale now from here. Just go to book tickets and select Fridays after 5:30pm.