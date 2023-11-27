The V&A Museum’s exhibition dedicated to Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel sold out in a snap as soon as tickets went on sale, but they’ve released more tickets for selected dates in December and January.

The tickets are all for evening visits, which is probably a tad more convenient for some people if you work during the day.

At the time of writing, tickets are available on:

  • Sat 16th Dec
  • Sun 17th Dec
  • Mon 18th Dec
  • Wed 20th Dec
  • Thur 21st Dec
  • Fri 22nd Dec
  • Thur 28th Dec
  • Fri 29th Dec
  • Sat 30th Dec
  • And then each day between 2nd and 8th January 2024.

The exhibition closes at the end of February, so they might release a batch of tickets closer to the date to mop up the stragglers, but maybe not, so if you want to visit and don’t have tickets – buy them now. The exhibition, Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto is at the V&A Museum — and tickets need to be booked now from HERE.

  • Adults: £26*
  • Young adults (12-25) / Disabled person: £16
  • Under 12 / Universal Credit: Free
  • Art Fund: £12

Another way to get Chanel tickets

There is however, another way of visiting the exhibition if you miss out on getting a ticket, as members can visit for free and as often as they like without needing to book a ticket.

Membership gets you into all the V&A Museum’s exhibitions for free, and costs £77 per year — so visit three exhibitions and you’ve covered your costs, plus all the other benefits that membership offers.

Details about the membership scheme are here.

*the adult ticket price rose by £2 for the extra evening openings.

