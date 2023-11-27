The V&A Museum’s exhibition dedicated to Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel sold out in a snap as soon as tickets went on sale, but they’ve released more tickets for selected dates in December and January.

The tickets are all for evening visits, which is probably a tad more convenient for some people if you work during the day.

At the time of writing, tickets are available on:

Sat 16th Dec

Sun 17th Dec

Mon 18th Dec

Wed 20th Dec

Thur 21st Dec

Fri 22nd Dec

Thur 28th Dec

Fri 29th Dec

Sat 30th Dec

And then each day between 2nd and 8th January 2024.

The exhibition closes at the end of February, so they might release a batch of tickets closer to the date to mop up the stragglers, but maybe not, so if you want to visit and don’t have tickets – buy them now. The exhibition, Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto is at the V&A Museum — and tickets need to be booked now from HERE.

Adults: £26*

Young adults (12-25) / Disabled person: £16

Under 12 / Universal Credit: Free

Art Fund: £12

Another way to get Chanel tickets

There is however, another way of visiting the exhibition if you miss out on getting a ticket, as members can visit for free and as often as they like without needing to book a ticket.

Membership gets you into all the V&A Museum’s exhibitions for free, and costs £77 per year — so visit three exhibitions and you’ve covered your costs, plus all the other benefits that membership offers.

Details about the membership scheme are here.

*the adult ticket price rose by £2 for the extra evening openings.