More ticket barriers now arriving at Liverpool Street station

While Liverpool Street Station was closed over Christmas for engineering works on the railway, more space was created for ticket barriers to reduce crowding in the station.

Until recently, the gateline was divided into five sections by six small retail units, mostly selling food. Network Rail is now removing the shops and replacing them with more gates, and the first batches went in over the Christmas closure.

Part of the problem with the ticket barriers is not just the lack of them, but that there’s little space between the end of the railway and the barrier for crowds to spread out. Therefore, the new gatelines are not in line with the older gates but set a bit further into the station concourse, offering a few feet of extra space on the platform side.

When completed, passengers will gain an expected 24 additional gates to get to and from the trains — taking Platforms 1-10 from 36 ticket barriers to 60 ticket barriers — an increase of 67 percent.

Of the 24 new ticket barriers, four will also be wide access gates.

The changes are unrelated to the proposed oversite development.