Luke Jerram’s Earth installation ‘Gaia’ takes over Southwark Cathedral

A huge globe is currently filling Southwark Cathedral’s nave at the moment, as Luke Jerram’s Gaia has arrived to show off the beauty of the planet.

Gaia is a touring artwork by UK artist Luke Jerram. Measuring seven metres in diameter and created from 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, the artwork allows visitors to see our planet floating in three dimensions.

That simple explanation is, however, to belittle what an exceptional experience this display is. A room with a giant balloon shouldn’t be that exciting, but it really does pack a punch.

Accompanied by specially composed music, the intent is to encourage us to think about the fragile planet, but it’s predominantly a bit of a wow factor when you walk into the cathedral.

Yes, people will pose for their “leaning tower”-style photo of themselves holding the earth up in the air, but that’s the best art — the sort that just makes people smile and enjoy it.

Gaia will be on display in Southwark Cathedral until 2nd November 2024.

Tickets to visit during the daytime cost £5 and are available here

Tickets to visit at night cost £7 and are available here

There are also two relaxed viewing mornings – details here

Booking is recommended, although a limited number of tickets will be available on the door. Gaia is not open on Sundays, as the Cathedral is open for prayer only.

They will be operating timeslots for this event, you can arrive at any point during your timeslot. Early admittance is not permitted but they will do their best to accommodate latecomers where possible. Note that if you book a daytime 4.30pm-5pm slot, the Cathedral closes at 5pm and last admission will be 4.50pm.

Southwark Cathedral is a few minutes walk from London Bridge station.