If you’re struggling to get to sleep tonight and have a view of the Millennium Dome, look out for something happening.

There will be a swarm of 400 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) flying over the Thames in the vicinity of the Greenwich peninsula tonight and tomorrow night. Why is unknown, but you don’t hire 400 flying machines and issue a traffic warning to the boats unless you’re filming something fairly decent.

So, the swarm of 400 UAS will be in action over two nights.

  • Tuesday 25th April – midnight to 5am.
  • Wednesday 26th April 8pm to 10pm.

There are two possible scenarios.

This evening is for the main filming with Wednesday to do any retakes – or the overnight is for practising with the main filming on Wednesday evening. Whichever it is, if you have a view of the O2/Millennium Dome and can’t sleep tonight – have a look outside and tell us what you can see.

Tagged with:
  1. Brian Butterworth says:
    24 April 2023 at 11:59 am

    #NotMyDrones

