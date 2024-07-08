Look out for a swarm of unmanned flying objects in Greenwich

If you’re struggling to sleep tonight and have a view of Greenwich town centre, look out for something happening.

A swarm of 500 unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) will be flying around the Greenwich Pier next to the Old Royal Naval College tonight and tomorrow night. The reason is unknown, but you don’t hire 500 flying machines and issue an air traffic warning unless you’re filming something fairly decent.

So, the swarm of 500 UAS will be in action from midnight tonight (9th July 00:00) through to 11pm on Wednesday night.

There are two possible scenarios.

This evening is for the main filming, with Wednesday to do any retakes – or the overnight is for practising with the main filming on Wednesday evening. Whichever it is, if you have a view of the Old Royal Naval College and can’t sleep tonight, look outside and tell us what you can see.

Official NOTAMS message:

EGTT/QWULW/IV/BO/AW/000/007/5129N00000E001

UAS SWARM OPR WI 0.1NM RADIUS OF 512907N 0000027W (GREENWICH PIER). SWARM COMPRISED 500 UAS. MAX HGT 600FT AGL. FOR INFO 07540 070509. AR-2024-4189/AU3.

LOWER: Surface

UPPER: 700 Feet AMSL

FROM: 08 Jul 2024 23:00 GMT (09 Jul 00:00 BST) TO: 10 Jul 2024 22:59 GMT (23:59 BST)

SCHEDULE: 08 2300-0300, 09 2300-2359, 10 2200-2259