St Pancras International station currently has a large spacecraft hovering over the entrance to the London Underground — and it’s art.

If St Pancras International station was to be turned into a spaceship and take flight off into outer space, then this is what it might look like. This is HMS Alice Liddell, a new artwork by the local artist Shezad Dawood.

The artwork reflects elements of William Henry Barlow’s radical engineering of the station, as well as Sir George Gilbert Scott’s gothic spires of the now St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel. The sculpture’s name, HMS Alice Liddell, is based on the real inspiration behind Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

The work is described as embodying “a fantastical vision, where the past meets the future of travel, technology and collective experience, via the space of the imagination.”

But basically, it’s a spacecraft, in the shape of a train station, hovering over people’s heads.

You can find it by the entrance that links across to King’s Cross station.

It’ll likely be there for a good few months.

You can see it from below, but if you want a closer look, best to go up the stairs to the HS1 platforms, and you can get a better view from there.