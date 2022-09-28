Each winter, London’s large parks fill their gardens and trees with winter lighting displays. Once a bit of a rarity, they’ve surged in popularity in recent years and can now be found all over London, so there’s bound to be one close to you.

Most offer a winter’s wander around the woods lit up with thousands of lights, and winter foods to warm up with afterwards.

Amazingly, some are already showing signs of starting to sell out on some dates, so best to book soon.

Listed by date of when they open…

Enchanted Woodland

Friday 11th November – Sunday 27th November 2022

West London – Syon Park

Now in its 16th year the trail winds through the arboretum, passing the sixteenth century Syon House, and ends at the spectacular Great Conservatory. An array of lighting effects – from high-tech lasers to low tech candles – illuminate the visitor’s way through the trees. The trail easily takes over an hour to walk around, longer if you take it easy.

Note – this event only runs for a few weeks.

Prices:

Adult: £12.50

Children (3-15): £7.50

Children (0-2): Free

Details here

Christmas at Kew

Wednesday 16th November 2023 – Sunday 9 January 2023

Kew Gardens

This year’s trail features a host of firm seasonal favourites alongside pioneering new light installations, illuminating Kew Gardens landscape with vibrant bursts of colour and over a million twinkling lights.

This winter, Christmas at Kew incorporates new shows, including video shows, a fifteen-metre-wide dome of light allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in this unique mirrored illusion as they cross the lake, and a recreation of the Aurora Borealis.

Prices:

Adult: £21.50

Children (4-16): £14

Children (0-4): Free

Family (2+2): £65

Details here

Lightopia London

Thursday 17th November 2022 – Monday 2nd January 2023

Crystal Palace

Lightopia London promises to bring the history of Crystal Palace Park to life, with a Christmas light walk, creating a winter wonderland of illumination. See the Crystal Palace Park dinosaurs as you never have before, and their new companions, as Lightopia London bring their own dinosaurs to this Christmas light trail.

There is also a funfair – and you can buy £12 worth of rides for £10 when booking lightopia tickets.

Prices – off-peak

Adult: £19

Children (3-15): £13

Children (0-2): Free

Family (2+2): £59

Prices – peak

Adult: £24.50

Children (3-15): £16:50

Children (0-2): Free

Family (2+2): £75

Details here

Illuminature

Friday 18th November 2022 – Sunday 8th January 2023

Barnes – Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust

A new light trail in the wildlife reserve just to the south of the Thames in Hammersmith/Barnes.

Prices:

Adult: £18.50

Children (4+): £14.50

Children (0-3): Free

Family (2+2): £60

Details here

Light Fantastic

Friday 18th November 2022 – Sunday 15th January 2023

Epping Ongar steam railway

Something a bit different from the usual walking trails — as a vintage steam train is lit up along with the woodlands along the railway to create a steam train light trail.

Prices:

£20 per person

Details here

Eltham Palace

Friday 2nd December – Friday 30th December

Eltham, Southeast London

The gardens around the main house are filled with an array of lights and trails, with the moat lit up as well as the woodlands and the walls of the old castle building.

Review from 2021 here.

Prices:

(there are cheaper rates for English Heritage members)

Peak hours

Adult: £19

Children: £11

Family (2 adults): £49

Family (1 adult): £30

Off-peak hours

Adult: £15

Children: £9

Family (2 adults): £39

Family (1 adult): £24

Details here

Kenwood House

Friday 2nd December 2022 – Sunday 1st January 2023

Kenwood, North London

Illuminations in the grounds and woods around Kenwood House for the second year after its launch in 2021. The trail has been designed to fit in with the natural flora and fauna of the heath, with surprises around every corner. Nestled amongst the illuminations will also a range of food vendors and fully licensed bars

Prices:

Peak hours

Adult: £29.50

Children (3-16): £22.50

Children (0-3): Free

Off-peak hours (later in the evenings)

Adult: £19.50

Children (3-16): £13

Children (0-3): Free

Family (2+2): £82.50

English Heritage members are eligible for 25% off tickets.

Details here

Palace of Light

Wednesday 7th December 2022 – Monday 2nd January 2023

Hampton Court Palace

Explore the historic cobbled courtyards and gardens, filled with magical illuminations inspired by the palace’s famous astronomical clock; the ticking Tudor heart of Hampton Court installed by command of King Henry VIII.

Prices – light trail only

Adults: £14.50

Children: £9.50

Family (1 adult 2 children): £28.70

Family (1 adult 3 children): £33.50

Family (2 adult 2 children): £43.20

Family (2 adult 3 children): £48.00

Prices – light trail at night and Palace during the day

Adults: £37.50

Children: £21.20

Family (1 adult 2 children): £69.70

Family (1 adult 3 children): £74.50

Family (2 adult 2 children): £107.70

Family (2 adult 3 children): £112.50

Details here

The Free Christmas Lights

Away from the large set pieces, many parts of London have a bit more than the basic lights on street lamps and put on a bit more of a show.

Carnaby Street

To be confirmed – but usually puts on a large display along the street.

The Churchill Arms

A pub in Kensington has become famous for the huge Christmas lights they put on around the outside of the pub. Free to look at from the outside, then thank them and buy a pint inside.

Covent Garden

Running between November to January, the whole market is filled with a large display of Christmas lights and a fake snow display.

Details here

Mayfair

Buildings, shops and trees are all decorated, mainly along the posh shopping area of Mount Street, and are within walking distance of Bond Street, Oxford Street and Regents Street to take in their displays as well.

Southbank

The Southbank Centre lights up the riverside with illuminations as part of their winter festival, with loads of food-in-sheds along the riverside.

Dates to be confirmed

The Shard

London’s tallest skyscraper puts on a display at the top of the tower with a large light show running each evening.

Dates to be confirmed, but typically runs through December.

Wembley

To be confirmed for 2022, but usually puts on a large winter lights display running from late November to early January.

And the one in January…

Canary Wharf

Wednesday 18th January 2023 – Saturday 28th January 2023

A free show in January of illuminated artist installations dotted around the Canary Wharf estate. There will be some favourite installations returning from previous years alongside some pieces never before seen in the UK and even some newly commissioned artworks.

Details here