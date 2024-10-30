London’s tube and rail stations to get public toilets, with first seven stations announced

More London railway stations are to get public toilets, as Transport for London (TfL) announces the first seven stations to get them as part of a larger rollout of toilets on the tube.

The Mayor of London announced a review into toilets on the TfL estate last year. It was due to be published last August, but following delays, it was promised to be released by the end of this summer. Now, TfL has announced the first six stations to get toilets and some stations already have toilets that will get upgrades to improve accessibility.

In selecting which stations will get the new toilets, TfL says that it is aiming to eventually be able to provide a service where customers shouldn’t be more than 20 minutes from a toilet without needing to change trains.

To decide which stations to prioritise for the new toilets, TfL also applied a number of considerations to come up with a weighted scoring to determine the best locations to investigate the feasibility of adding new facilities. Stations were then chosen according to a number of factors, including whether the location is a terminus station, operates night services, has step-free access, high passenger footfall, proximity to other toilets on the network, and onward connections.

The first stations to get toilets will be:

London Overground

Camden Road

Clapton

New Cross Gate

South Tottenham

White Hart Lane

London Underground

Morden

Hammersmith

TfL is also looking to convert existing non-accessible toilets at Amersham, Green Park, Seven Sisters, and Sudbury Hill stations during the first phase of the project to make them fully accessible.

Construction work to deliver new and accessible toilets at these stations is expected to start at several locations within the next year, following detailed assessments to determine viability.

TfL said that where space is limited, accessible toilets will be prioritised over other types of public toilet provision.

TfL has also made improvements to more than one-third of London Underground stations with toilet provision in recent years, including repairing faults and re-painting areas.

Andy Lord, London Transport Commissioner, said: “Access to toilets is important for all customers when using public transport, but is a vital enabler for some, especially older customers, people with disabilities and those with young children.

“We have developed a plan for a holistic multi-year programme to improve toilet facilities across the TfL network. This includes new facilities at stations currently without toilets, more accessible toilets, enhancing existing facilities and increasing the availability and accessibility of toilets. Our programme delivery team is now hard at work to turn this plan into improvements for our customers across the network.”

There are currently toilets available at 145 TfL sites, with an additional 40 toilets within stations on the network that TfL does not manage.

Staff are on hand in stations to advise customers of the nearest public and accessible toilet where toilets are not available to customers at the station, and to grant access to accessible toilets that may require a RADAR key. Disabled people can request a universal key called a RADAR key from Disability Rights UK which they can keep with them when they travel.

The new toilets are being funded by a five-year commitment of £3 million per year from the Mayor of London.

The stations getting new loos

Community Toilets

Away from the tube and train stations, there are far more public loos around than many people realise, as quite a few London boroughs operate community toilet schemes.

These are where shops and restaurants make their toilets available to the public, regardless of whether they are shopping or eating there. In fact, some years back, I worked out that there were nearly 800 toilets across Greater London.

It’s just that they’re not obvious unless you know about the Community Toilet scheme – and know to look for the sticker in the shop window.

The following boroughs provide toilet facility information on their websites: