A selection of ten excellent exhibitions to visit while dodging random bursts of heavy rain in the summer months.

Fan Museum, Greenwich

(Note, the exhibition closes 24th June)

Adults: £5 | Children (7-16): £3 | Children (<7): Free | Family £10

Come and see centuries of royal fans from across the continent: from a special, printed, English fan marking the restoration of Charles II almost 400 years ago, to the contemporary fans made by The Fan Museum in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee.

V&A Museum, South Kensington

(Note, the exhibition closes 25th June)

Adults: £20 | Young people 12-26: £13 | Under 12: Free

From K-Pop costumes to K-drama props and posters, alongside photography, sculpture, fashion, video and pop culture ephemera, the exhibition invites visitors to delve into the phenomenon known as ‘hallyu’ – meaning ‘Korean Wave’. Hallyu rose to prominence in the late 1990s, rippling across Asia before reaching all corners of the world and challenging the currents of global pop culture today.

Wallace Collection, Marylebone

(Note, exhibition closes 25th June)

Free

A special one-room display celebrates through photographs the unique connection The Queen had with her corgis. Each decade of her life will be marked by a single image that captures Her Majesty and her love of the breed.

Aldgate Square, City of London

Free

A free outdoor exhibition of photography, art and history from the archives and collections of St Bartholomew’s Hospital, held by Barts Health NHS Trust Archives.

National Gallery, Trafalgar Square

Free

Come face-to-face with one of history’s most inspirational and revered figures in the first major UK art exhibition to explore Saint Francis of Assisi’s life and legacy.

Guildhall Art Gallery, City of London

Free (donations appreciated)

The display celebrates monumental painters of the capital and showcases some of the largest paintings in the Gallery’s collection. A unique opportunity to view so many of these huge masterpieces together in one space.

British Museum, Bloomsbury

Adults: £15 | Children: Free | Concessions: £13 | Members: Free

This exhibition explores the relationship between luxury and power in the Middle East and southeast Europe between 550-30 BC. This was a period when the Persian empire of ancient Iran clashed with the cities and kingdoms of Greece before it was conquered by Alexander, king of Macedon, known to history as ‘Alexander the Great’.

LSE Library, Aldwych

Free

This exhibition brings together some of the stories that offer answers to this question; from the Keep Britain Tidy campaign (founded by chair of the National Federation of Women’s Institutes Elizabeth Brunner), to the extraordinary series of women’s protests held at Greenham Common in the 1980s and 90s.

Horniman Museum, Forest Hill

Adults: £9 | Children: £4.50 |Family (1+3): £15.50 |Family (2+2): £20

In this family-friendly exhibition, some of the largest beasts to ever walk the earth have been recreated in miniature form by artist Warren Elsmore and his team. Incredible models include the raptor-like Masiakasaurus, a life-sized flying pterosaur, the swamp-dwelling, crocodile-like Sarcosuchus, and a new Polacanthus model on display for the first time.

V&A Museum, South Kensington

Free

This display celebrates the glittering world of musical theatre, exploring the evolution and craftmanship of iconic musicals, from Miss Saigon and My Fair Lady to modern classics SIX the Musical, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

