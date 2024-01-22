Train drivers at LNER who were due to walk out for a week of strikes in early February will no longer do so after the ASLEF union cancelled the strike action.

The train drivers were going to strike between Monday 5th and Friday 9th February, and also implement an overtime ban between Wednesday 7th and Saturday 10th February.

That week-long strike has now been CANCELLED.

The strike’s cancellation came about after the union said that the train company backtracked on plans to use new laws to force some staff to work during the strike. LNER, which is state-owned, was thought to be the only train company that would use the new laws passed by the current government.

However, a separate strike, which will affect most English train companies, including LNER is still going ahead, so train drivers will still be on strike on Friday 2nd February 2024, unless that strike is also called off.

The national rail strikes will affect different train operators on different dates:

Tuesday 30th January

Gatwick Express

Great Northern

Southeastern

Southern

SWR Island Line

South Western Railway

Thameslink

Wednesday 31st January

Northern Trains

Transpennine Trains

Friday 2nd February

C2C

Greater Anglia

LNER

Saturday 3rd February

Avanti West Coast

East Midlands Railway

West Midlands Trains

Monday 5th February

Chiltern

CrossCountry

Great Western Railway (GWR)

There is also likely to be disruption at each train company in the evening before the strike and the morning afterwards, and train drivers will also refuse to work overtime at all the affected companies from Monday 29th January until Tuesday 6th February.