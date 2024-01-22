Train drivers at LNER who were due to walk out for a week of strikes in early February will no longer do so after the ASLEF union cancelled the strike action.

Photo by Jeremy Stewardson on Unsplash

The train drivers were going to strike between Monday 5th and Friday 9th February, and also implement an overtime ban between Wednesday 7th and Saturday 10th February.

That week-long strike has now been CANCELLED.

The strike’s cancellation came about after the union said that the train company backtracked on plans to use new laws to force some staff to work during the strike. LNER, which is state-owned, was thought to be the only train company that would use the new laws passed by the current government.

However, a separate strike, which will affect most English train companies, including LNER is still going ahead, so train drivers will still be on strike on Friday 2nd February 2024, unless that strike is also called off.

The national rail strikes will affect different train operators on different dates:

Tuesday 30th January

  • Gatwick Express
  • Great Northern
  • Southeastern
  • Southern
  • SWR Island Line
  • South Western Railway
  • Thameslink

Wednesday 31st January

  • Northern Trains
  • Transpennine Trains

Friday 2nd February

  • C2C
  • Greater Anglia
  • LNER

Saturday 3rd February

  • Avanti West Coast
  • East Midlands Railway
  • West Midlands Trains

Monday 5th February

  • Chiltern
  • CrossCountry
  • Great Western Railway (GWR)

There is also likely to be disruption at each train company in the evening before the strike and the morning afterwards, and train drivers will also refuse to work overtime at all the affected companies from Monday 29th January until Tuesday 6th February.

