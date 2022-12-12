Published by By Ian Mansfield London exhibitions No Comments ↓

A 1.5 metre long model of a Polacanthus, an armoured 125-million-year-old dinosaur found in the UK, will be on show for the first time as part of the Brick Dinos exhibition, coming to the Horniman Museum.

A herbivore from the early Cretaceous Period, the Polacanthus – meaning ‘many spines’ – is the newest highlight of this exhibition featuring more than 20 dinosaur species, recreated by artist Warren Elsmore and his team using hundreds of thousands of LEGO bricks.

The Polacanthus, at 1.5m long, is being recreated at about a third of its true size.

(c) Horniman Museum

The Brick Dinos on display include some of the largest beasts to ever walk the earth, recreated in miniature form, alongside large models including a plesiosaur, a life-size flying pterosaur and a fearsome Masiakasaurus.

The exhibition also includes rarely seen specimens from the Horniman’s collection, including a replica skull of a Nanotyrannus (meaning ‘dwarf tyrant’) – a smaller relative of T. rex, and real fossil material from Ichthyosaurus to Iguanodon.

The exhibition, Brick Dinos opens at the Horniman Museum on 10th February 2023 and tickets are on sale now from here.

Ticket prices: Child £5,

  • Adults: £9
  • Children: £4.50
  • Family (1+3): £15.50
  • Family (2+2): £20
NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions