A 1.5 metre long model of a Polacanthus, an armoured 125-million-year-old dinosaur found in the UK, will be on show for the first time as part of the Brick Dinos exhibition, coming to the Horniman Museum.

A herbivore from the early Cretaceous Period, the Polacanthus – meaning ‘many spines’ – is the newest highlight of this exhibition featuring more than 20 dinosaur species, recreated by artist Warren Elsmore and his team using hundreds of thousands of LEGO bricks.

The Polacanthus, at 1.5m long, is being recreated at about a third of its true size.

The Brick Dinos on display include some of the largest beasts to ever walk the earth, recreated in miniature form, alongside large models including a plesiosaur, a life-size flying pterosaur and a fearsome Masiakasaurus.

The exhibition also includes rarely seen specimens from the Horniman’s collection, including a replica skull of a Nanotyrannus (meaning ‘dwarf tyrant’) – a smaller relative of T. rex, and real fossil material from Ichthyosaurus to Iguanodon.

The exhibition, Brick Dinos opens at the Horniman Museum on 10th February 2023 and tickets are on sale now from here.

Ticket prices: Child £5,