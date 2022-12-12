The voices of staff from London Ambulance Service (LAS) will be ringing out across the Transport for London (TfL) network this Christmas, in a series of specially-recorded messages reminding millions of customers to take care as they travel across the capital.

To help prevent accidents across the travel network and reduce pressure on the ambulance service during this busy time, staff from LAS have teamed up with TfL to urge partygoers to take extra care after drinking alcohol.

London Ambulance Service 111 call handlers Shanice Sinclair and Sapphire McFarlane, Mental Health Nurse Tahmina Begum, and Paramedic Greg Browne from the Service’s mental health joint response team have all recorded announcements for the Transport for London campaign.

In their messages, the LAS team members urge the public to take extra care when travelling after drinking alcohol and to plan their journeys so they arrive home safely. These will be played over public address systems at 28 central London rail and underground stations including London Bridge, King’s Cross, Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Circus.

Around a million London Underground customers are expected to hear these messages every day when they are broadcast over the next few weeks ahead of the New Year.

This is the fourth year that LAS has partnered with TfL on the campaign to bring safety messages to the public from its teams.

LAS attended 4,136 alcohol related incidents in December 2021, which is almost five percent of the total number of incidents it was called to that month. Across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, nine percent of the incidents LAS attended were linked to alcohol.