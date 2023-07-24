St Paul’s Cathedral will be open late on four Thursdays in August letting you see inside the cathedral and take photos after it closes to the main tourist visits of the day.

The evening openings will take place on 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st August from 6:30pm to 9:15pm, and will be a slightly quieter way of visiting the building. Photography is also now allowed in the Cathedral.

The opening is for the main Cathedral floor and Crypt, but not the Dome — so is at the slightly lower price of £15 per person.

Tickets are on sale from here.

Although the Dome isn’t included, they will be opening up the Quire, the Geometric Staircase and the Chapel of St Michael and St George. There is also the exhibition about Sir Christopher Wren in the crypt to visit.

You can return before the end of November and upgrade your ticket to an annual pass for an extra £8 for an adult (18-64yrs) or an extra £5.50 for a senior 65yrs+ or a student with ID.