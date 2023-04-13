This year marks the 900th anniversary of the founding of St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and while public tours of a hospital may sound like an odd thing to go on, these tours focus on the historic buildings in the estate.

The tour will show you the oldest remaining parts of the hospital and also enable you to compare and admire both 18th and 21st century hospital architecture and the hospital’s own Church.

In addition there will be the opportunity to view the splendours of the Grade I listed North Wing, the rarely seen paintings by locally born artist William Hogarth.

The Great Hall is currently being restored so won’t be usually be included in the tours, and the tours will stop at the end of June, as more of the old building is restored as well – so it’s likely that the next few months will be the last time to go on a tour for a couple of years.

The tours last about 75 minutes, and cost £13.52 per person. They can be booked from here.

Ticket sales help support the work of Barts Heritage.