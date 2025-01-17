Large donation towards a new QEII garden in Regents Park

A new garden being created in Regent’s Park to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s life and legacy has received a £450,000 grant from the Garfield Weston Foundation.

The Royal Parks charity, which manages London’s eight Royal parks, is currently working on transforming a disused plant nursery into a biodiverse and climate-resilient garden that everyone can enjoy for years to come.

The funds from the Foundation will support the construction of the new free-to-visit garden.

Key features of the new space will include a circular pond enhancing wildlife habitats, a central promenade with an accessible platform over the pond, and a flower garden showcasing species significant to the late Queen, such as the specially bred Narcissus ‘Diamond Jubilee’ or Tulipa ‘Royal Celebration’.

Sustainable practices will guide the garden’s development, such as reusing steel from the former nursery greenhouses to create elements of the new pergola and a repurposed water tower.

Sir Loyd Grossman, Chair of The Royal Parks charity, said: “We are delighted to receive this generous grant from the Garfield Weston Foundation, which will help bring this unique garden to life.

“The garden will be a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, offering a tranquil space for reflection and connection with nature.”

The new garden, set to open in 2026 to coincide with the late Queen’s centenary year in The Regent’s Park is expected to attract millions of visitors.