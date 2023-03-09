The Epping Ongar heritage railway is offering a cheap deal for children over Easter, with tickets for just one pound per child, when accompanied by an adult.

A visit to the Epping Ongar Railway can start with a heritage bus ride from Epping tube station to the heritage line, and then you can spend the whole day riding up and down the railway between North Weald and Ongar.

A tip is to take the train to Ongar, then explore the local area, and then spend time riding along the railway a few times to finish at North Weald for the heritage bus back to Epping tube station.

The £1 child fares apply on 14th, 15th and 16th April and 31st May only — and adults pay the standard rate of £18 per person.

You need to book in advance from here.