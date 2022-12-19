Early next year, Kew Gardens will again fill a conservatory with a huge range of orchids, and for the first time, with a focus on the plants from a single country.

Orchids 2023 will highlight the varied landscapes and native wildlife of Cameroon, with larger-than-life sculptures hand-crafted by a team of horticulturists from real plants and an array of colourful orchids.

Cameroon is home to some of the world’s most delicate and threatened orchids – some so rare their locations must be kept secret for their protection. The central display at the heart of the glasshouse will offer a chance to see some of the Cameroonian orchids cared for at Kew.

Visitors can encounter towering giraffe sculptures and a troop of gorillas, alongside magnificent roaring lions and wallowing hippo arrangements, highlighting the biodiversity and wildlife of this West African nation.

The exhibition will run for a month, from Saturday 4th February to Sunday 5th March 2023.

The exhibition, which will be housed in the Princess of Wales Conservatory is included in the price to visit the whole of Kew Gardens.

Apart from the usual entry price below, people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit or UK legacy benefits can visit for just £1, if they bring proof of eligibility on the day.

It’s recommended to book tickets in advance, and on the booking form, select timed entry to the Orchids exhibition – via the top tab next to Garden Admission.

Adults: £16.50

Young person (16-29): £9.35

Children: £5.50

Concession/local residents: £15.40

Family (1+2): £25.30

Family (2+2): £41.25

There is also an option for slightly cheaper tickets if you don’t want to make a Gift Aid donation – scroll down the page for Admission only.