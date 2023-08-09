Kew Garden’s annual festive light trail returns this November with a range of new lights and trails to mark ten years since the first winter lights festival in 2013.

This year’s trail is a celebration of nature by night, bringing Kew’s natural architecture to life. Visitors can expect the return of seasonal favourites alongside new installations, seven of which are making their UK debut.

Bespoke new installations include Lili by TILT, a series of abstract, illuminated flowers that stand at almost 3 metres tall, towering over visitors. ArtAV return with Trapezoid, one of the longest light tunnels to ever feature at Christmas at Kew, and along Camellia Walk over 400 cascading lights are suspended from the tree canopy, set against an assortment of neon backdrops.

Elsewhere, the Hive – a piece of contemporary artwork at Kew with 1,000 LED lights that recreates life inside a beehive – will feature in the trail for the first time. Creative studio Pitaya will also return to Kew with a brand-new commission that will see one hundred candles suspended in the air, appearing to float above visitors’ heads.

Other returning favourites include Kew’s Christmas Cathedral, a twinkling tunnel of light inspired by arched church windows, and a newly designed Fire Garden. Over 300 candles will line the path to the Temperate House, the oldest Victorian glasshouse in the world, as flame bulbs create the illusion that this cathedral of glass is glowing from within.

Tickets for Christmas at Kew are available to purchase now from here.

The exhibition runs from 15th November 2023 to 7th January 2024.

Off peak prices

Adult: £22.50

Children (4-15): £15

Children (<4): Free

Family (2+2): £69

Peak prices