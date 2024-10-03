KeolisAmey retains the franchise to operate the DLR

Published on 3rd October 2024 by ianVisits in Transport News

KeolisAmey has retained the contract to run the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) for a further eight years.

They’ve managed the DLR for the past decade, having taken over the service in 2015. With the new contract starting in April 2025, they will now run it until at least 2033.

New performance incentives will be included as part of the new contract to increase the focus on reducing fare evasion and protecting TfL’s revenue. They will also be involved in the roll out of the new DLR trains that are now expected to arrive later this year.

Tom Page, TfL’s General Manager for the DLR, said: “I am looking forward to continuing to work with KeolisAmey. Over the next few years, customers will benefit from a number of improvements, including a fleet of new trains offering increased capacity and frequency, so the continuing support and new ideas KeolisAmey will bring to enhance the experience for customers will be invaluable.”

Tagged with Docklands Light Railway (DLR)

1 Comment on “KeolisAmey retains the franchise to operate the DLR

  1. Perhaps now KeolisAmey can sort out the poor escalators at Cutty Sark?

    It’s starting to feel like a decade now!

    Reply

