Due to strike action on Saturday (1st October), Network Rail is warning that a reduced timetable confirms just 11% of rail services will be in operation amid coordinated strike action by the RMT, TSSA and Aslef unions.

Although strikes in the past have been disruptive, as this is the first time the RMT, Aslef and TSSA have walked out on the same day, services will be even more significantly disrupted than before. The few trains that can run will start later in the morning and finish much earlier in the evening, and there will be no trains at all across large parts of the network.

Unlike previous strike days, this Saturday there will be no trains between London and a number of other major UK cities – including Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle and Norwich.

There is also likely to be some disruption in the early morning of Sunday 2nd October as workers return to duties – so don’t expect too many trains before 9am.

For people attending the London Marathon, the London Underground, buses and DLR are unaffected – so collecting runners’ packs at the ExCel Centre shouldn’t be affected if they can get to central London. On the Sunday, Southeastern will start running trains on a special timetable between London Bridge and Greenwich from 7am.

Network Rail is recommending that people who need to travel on strike days should check with their train operator before they travel for advice.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “Passengers who want to travel this Saturday, and indeed next Wednesday and next Saturday, are asked only to do so if absolutely necessary. Those who must travel should expect disruption and make sure they check when their last train will depart.”

A break down of services by train operating company…

Transport for London (TfL) services

London Underground (shared tracks with Network Rail)

No service between Parsons Green and Wimbledon, and between Turnham Green and Richmond in the early morning or evenings. No service between Acton Town and Heathrow Airport.

London Overground

No service on the entire London Overground network.

Elizabeth line

The central section of the Elizabeth line from Paddington to Abbey Wood will have a normal service until 5:45pm when services will be reduced.

On the eastern section between Liverpool Street and Shenfield, trains will run a reduced service of two trains per hour between 7:30am and 5:30pm

On the western section between Paddington and Reading/Heathrow between 7:40am to 5:10pm only, two trains per hour will between Paddington and Reading and four trains per hour between Paddington and Heathrow T2/3 – with two trains per hour continuing to T4 and two trains per hour continuing to T5.

Avanti West Coast

No trains at all.

c2c

There will be two trains per hour from Fenchurch Street to Shoeburyness via Laindon, and two trains per hour from Fenchurch Street to Pitsea via Rainham.

No trains will run via Ockendon or Chafford Hundred.

Most services will stop by 5:30pm on Saturday evening.

Chiltern Railways

No trains at all.

CrossCountry

No trains at all.

East Midlands Railway (EMR)

Significantly reduced service — typically just one train an hour on selected routes, and services will only operate between 7:30am and 6:30pm only.

Gatwick Express

No trains at all.

Grand Central

No trains at all.

Great Northern

Very limited services, typically one train per hour calling at some stations between London and Cambridgeshire, and two trains an hour between London and Hertfordshire.

Great Western Railway

Rail services will only operate between 7:30am and 6:30pm on the London to Bristol, Reading to Didcot and Reading to Basingstoke lines.

There are no other train services on the GWR network.

Greater Anglia

A reduced service of 1 train per hour will run between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester, Southend Victoria. Stansted Express service will also operate between Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street.

Trains will run from 7.30am, with all last trains completing their journey by 6.30pm.

No other services will run.

Heathrow Express

No trains at all.

Hull Trains

A reduced service between Doncaster & London.

LNER

A limited number of trains will run between London King’s Cross and York, in both directions and there will be a limited train service each way between Doncaster and Leeds.

Most services will have their last trains leaving by 4pm.

No train LNER services will run to: Middlesbrough, Thornaby, Northallerton, Darlington, Durham, Newcastle, Sunderland, Morpeth, Alnmouth, Berwick, Reston, Dunbar and any stations within Scotland including Edinburgh.

London Northwestern Railway

No trains at all.

Merseyrail

An hourly service will run between approximately 7:30am and 6:30pm on most lines.

Northern Railway

No trains at all.

ScotRail

Limited services on some routes, typically one or two trains per hour and only between major stations.

South Western Railway

A severely reduced service will operate between 7:30am and 6:30pm on the following lines: Waterloo to Southampton, Waterloo to Woking, Waterloo to Basingstoke and Waterloo to Feltham.

No other lines will run.

Southeastern

No trains at all.

Southern

Very limited service, typically one or two trains per hour at most on a few lines. There are also engineering works taking place, so while replacement buses are not available for strike affected routes, there will be buses between Three Bridges and Brighton.

Stansted Express

There will be an hourly Stansted Express service with first and last trains at around 7:40am to 5:40pm.

Thameslink

Four trains an hour — with two trains per hour between St Pancras International and Luton, and two trains per hour between St Pancras International and Bedford — but only calling at selected stations.

TransPennine Express

Trains roughly once an hour between major stations only.

Transport for Wales

Most services will be suspended, save for an hourly service between 7:30am and 6:30pm along the Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil route.

West Midlands Railway

No trains at all.

There will also be smaller, but still very disruptive strikes on Wednesday 5th and Saturday 8th October.