A major new production of the classic story The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is now showing at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre – and there are some savings on tickets for the beginning of October.

Prices currently start from £24 – and offers vary depending on the date chosen, but range from:

£60 or £72 seats offered for £35

£84 seat for £45

£108 seats for £55

The cheap tickets offer is valid for all performances to 16th October 2022 – when booked from here.

The show lasts 2 hours 30 minutes including interval, with performances at 2pm and 7pm.

All your favourite characters have been transported straight from the pages of C. S. Lewis‘s beloved children’s novels. Join Edmund, Lucy, Peter, and Susan on their accidental journey to this faraway, mystical land. Watch as they embark on their quest, wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to an unforgettable Lion, a talking Faun, and the cold and wicked White Witch (Samantha Womack), whose Turkish delight hides a dangerous bite.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has been brought to the stage by director Sally Cookson, who reunites with designer Rae Smith to create this brilliant piece of theatre. They are joined by writer-in-the-room Adam Peck, puppetry director Craig Leo, movement director Dan Canham, sound designer Ian Dickinson, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and music creator Benji Bower, all of whom brought the show to life for the first time in the 2017 Leeds Playhouse production that broke box office records.

