Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

A major new production of the classic story The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is now showing at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre – and there are some savings on tickets for the beginning of October.

Prices currently start from £24 – and offers vary depending on the date chosen, but range from:

  • £60 or £72 seats offered for £35
  • £84 seat for £45
  • £108 seats for £55

The cheap tickets offer is valid for all performances to 16th October 2022 – when booked from here.

The show lasts 2 hours 30 minutes including interval, with performances at 2pm and 7pm.

All your favourite characters have been transported straight from the pages of C. S. Lewis‘s beloved children’s novels. Join Edmund, Lucy, Peter, and Susan on their accidental journey to this faraway, mystical land. Watch as they embark on their quest, wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to an unforgettable Lion, a talking Faun, and the cold and wicked White Witch (Samantha Womack), whose Turkish delight hides a dangerous bite.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has been brought to the stage by director Sally Cookson, who reunites with designer Rae Smith to create this brilliant piece of theatre. They are joined by writer-in-the-room Adam Peck, puppetry director Craig Leo, movement director Dan Canham, sound designer Ian Dickinson, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and music creator Benji Bower, all of whom brought the show to life for the first time in the 2017 Leeds Playhouse production that broke box office records.

Prices currently start from £24 – and offers vary depending on the date chosen, but range from:

  • £60 or £72 seats offered for £35
  • £84 seat for £45
  • £108 seats for £55

The cheap tickets offer is valid for all performances to 16th October 2022 – when booked from here.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre