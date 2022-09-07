Based on the movie franchise, Jurassic World: The Exhibition is an immersive experience that will bring you face-to-face with life-size dinosaurs, brought to life like never before.

Fans will enter via the world-famous Jurassic World gates, where they’ll enter a Lost World of prehistoric creatures and interactive scenes inspired by the films. Walk through the park and watch your surroundings come to life. Get up-close with a Brachiosaurus; tread carefully when approaching the life-size Velociraptor; or spend some time if you dare… with the most feared dinosaur of them all, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, the exhibition immerses audiences of all ages in scenes inspired by the films. They estimate a visit will last 45 minutes to an hour, although there’s no fixed time limit so you can stay longer if you want.

Prices vary depending on the day, and also the time of day when you visit – so check the date you want and then scroll down the page to find the best prices on that day.

Mon, Tues & Wed – from £14.30

Thur, Fri & Sun – from £20.35

Saturday – from £23.10

Tickets are available from here and the show is open until 2nd November.

The exhibition is open:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday: 10.00am-6.00pm (last entry 5.00pm)

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 10.00am-8.00pm (last entry 7.00pm)

The ExCeL centre is next to Custom House station for the Elizabeth line and DLR, but be aware that the Elizabeth line doesn’t run on Sundays while this exhibition is open, so avoid visiting on a Sunday if you want to arrive by Lizzie train. Also, avoid booking on Sunday 18th Sept, as Custom House station will be closed.