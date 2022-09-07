The railway station in the commuter town of East Grinstead has gained step-free access following several years of local campaigning. To do that, an old open-air concrete footbridge has been removed and a brand new covered footbridge with two large lifts has been constructed as a replacement.

As well as the completion of the £4.5m project, funded by the Government’s Access for All scheme, a plaque was unveiled in memory of campaigner Eric Mackie MBE, who set up the East Grinstead Access Group and dedicated his life to improving access for people with mobility issues in his home town. The campaign took over a decade to secure funding from the government for the upgrade and may have taken longer to open the new bridge but work was fast-tracked by Network Rail during the pandemic.

At the opening, representatives of the local community, along with Mims Davies, MP for Mid Sussex were joined by a steam train for the occasion.

The Bluebell Railway is right next to East Grinstead station, and their locomotive number 65, dating from 1896, pulled into platform 2, which was also the first time it had run on mainline tracks since 1963. A special possession order had to be signed to allow the locomotive onto the mainline tracks, and the Southern trains that usually arrive on platform 2 were diverted to platform 1. Apart from momentary confusion for passengers, which was swiftly offset by the sight of the steam engine, the change also means the new stairs and lifts got a proper workout on their official inaugural morning.

As with most step-free access works, construction was more complicated than it looks at first glance, with some difficulties on platform 1 with the space to fit the lift shaft next to the edge of the platform back. They also had to dig deep 2.5 metre pits for the engine rooms and even deeper foundations to support the tall lift shaft.

The lifts are full size with doors on both sides so no need to reverse in/out of them, and something that’s becoming more common – lift buttons on both sides of the inside so people with mobility difficulties on one side don’t have to reach across to the other side to reach the buttons.

East Grinstead station is mainly served by Southern trains to London Victoria via East Croydon, and the occasional Thameslink train through central London.

There is short-term disabled parking directly outside the station, but the main car park is on the other side of the railway, and at the moment, there’s no direct step-free access between the car park and the station entrance without a 10-minute walk via the nearest road. That’s a council issue though.

But once at the station, there’s now finally step-free access to both platforms.

The construction works were carried out by BAM Nuttal, and they are already packing up their site equipment and moving their cabins to Streatham to prepare to start work on adding step-free access to that station next month.