An exhibition of work by one of Japan’s most prominent modern sculptors, Bikky Sunazawa is showing off a selection of his remarkable carved woodworks.

Bikky emphasised tactile sensation, as he considered touch to be the most undervalued of the five senses and created sculptures that could be handled and moved, rather than merely seen. Sadly, his works are now a bit too valuable to be manhandled, so we’re stuck with looking and not touching.

But they are a feast for the eyes nonetheless.

Pride of place has to be the huge wooden butterfly with its decorated wings and if you look carefully you can see where the wooden sculpture is hinged to be able to move. An articulated fish is trying to swim up another wall, and a bust carries a wooden necklace, which is possibly a bit heavy to wear.

A massive Ekashi Mask of a carved man reminded me much more of Zardoz, and you half expect it to spit out rifles.

There’s a more human scale set of sculptures in the neighbouring room, of small boxes carved in animal shapes. These are quite appealing and would look nice in many a house as small storage boxes for small things, but here they’re art.

It’s a small exhibition, and while the work has a certain appeal, the quality of the carving is quite remarkable to see up close.

The exhibition, Tentacle by Bikky Sunazawa is at the Daiwa Anglo-Japanese Foundation until 10th August.

It’s free to visit, and the venue, one of the large houses overlooking Regents Park a short walk from Baker Street tube station is open Monday to Friday from 9:30am–5pm.

There is a late opening until 8pm on Monday 24th July.