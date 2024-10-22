Huge hoard of Norman Conquest era coins going on display at the British Museum

An exceptional hoard of coins dating from the Norman Conquest will go on display in the British Museum later this week. The horde, which consists of over 2,580 silver pennies, is the largest Norman-era treasure found in England since 1833 and was likely buried in Somerset’s Chew Valley for safekeeping during the turmoil following the Conquest.

The reason and date the coins were buried is unknown, but researchers suggest a likely time would be late 1068, when the late King Harold II’s sons returned to England from exile in Ireland and sailed up the Bristol Channel, raiding around the mouth of the Avon and trying to attack Bristol before moving south into Somerset.

The location where the coins were buried might have been vulnerable to raids, and as they represented the annual income of an entire estate, it would have been worth hiding from raiders. For whatever reason, the owner never returned to collect them, and they remained buried in a field until January 2019, when seven metal detectors discovered them.

Having reported it, as they are required to, the horde was declared a Treasure and valued at £4.3 million, making it the highest-value treasure find ever.

Now known as the Chew Valley Hoard, it comes from a turning point in English history. It covers the transition from Saxon to Norman rule marked by 1066 and was probably deposited for safekeeping during rebellions in the southwest against the new Norman king, William I (‘the Conqueror’). It is famously recorded that ‘Exeter was the first town to fight for its liberty’ against Norman rule. Represented on just under half the coins is Harold II (1066) the last crowned Saxon king of England. Just over half feature William I (1066-1087).

Following a fundraising campaign, the South West Heritage Trust acquired the horde, which will tour the UK before being permanently displayed at the Museum of Somerset in Taunton.

Before that, the coins from the hoard will be on display at the British Museum from this Saturday (26th Oct).

Heritage Minister, Sir Chris Bryant said: “This remarkable hoard gives us unique insight into our country’s rich history and one of the most important moments in our history, when these islands were thrown into turmoil by the Norman Conquest.

“The Treasure Act 1996 ensures that these coins, dating back to 1066, will be displayed in Museums across the UK before residing in Somerset, giving people from different regions the opportunity to see this extraordinary treasure, learn more about our past and protect this part of our heritage for future generations.”

The £4.3 million raised to buy the coins will be split between the landowner and the seven metal detectorists.