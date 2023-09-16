The HS2 railway might never reach Euston and Old Oak Common could become its permanent London terminus in an effort to avoid the cost of building the station at Euston.
Old Oak Common can, just about, cope with the number of trains that would run between London and Birmingham, but it cannot cope with the additional trains that would be coming from Manchester and beyond. The terminus at Euston is needed not just because a key benefit of railways over airlines is their city terminuses, but because Old Oak Common cannot support HS2 if it extends north of Birmingham.
With reports that the government is considering scrapping the next stage of the HS2 railway north of Birmingham, then it could be just about possible for Old Oak Common to act as the London terminus.
However, HS2 would then fail to deliver the main purpose of the railway, which is to increase capacity on the suburban and regional railways as most intercity services would still be departing from Euston station using the existing railways.
So we’d end up with a relatively short shuttle service from Birmingham city centre to the edge of London, and, well, that’s about it.
According to The Times, proposals to scale back the project to being just the shuttle link are being drawn up by Downing Street and the Treasury.
Along with the reported plans to stop the railway at Birmingham and not extend it to Manchester, the line would be cut back to Old Oak Common to save the nearly £5 billion cost of building Euston station.
A senior government source told The Times that the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak had “made up his mind” to scrap both the Manchester link and the line running into Euston.
“Unless he can be persuaded to change course it is a done deal,” the source told The Times, although they added that the rump of HS2 would mean the government had spent most of the money but with almost none of the benefit. “Ending the line at Old Oak Common is pretty much the definition of a railway to nowhere.”
The government has previously committed to building the railway to Euston station but put the project on hold for two years to review the plans and spread the cost of the project over more years. Although announced as a cost saving measure, it will almost certainly push the costs up instead and was more about meeting an arbitrary political target for government borrowing limits.
It’s not just a short-sighted decision, it’s also, in the scale of government spending, a very odd one to shave a comparatively small amount of money off the bill in exchange for an enormous political cost.
To put the cost of Euston’s HS2 station into context, it’s about 5 percent of the HS2 cost (assuming the £100 billion cost of the whole railway), but that’s spread over some 20 years. Over the same period of time, Network Rail will spend around £160 billion on the existing railway. So spending £5 billion on Euston comes out of a total railway budget estimated at £260 billion — it’s almost a rounding error in the scale of railway spending.
And yet the damage from not building Euston station is almost unfathomablely large.
It’s worth remembering that HS2 is an investment, so it’s funded by borrowing against future income, not today’s taxes (excepting interest payments) so cuts to the project won’t then release more money to spend on things today — it just means less money in the future from a smaller economy.
The delay in building Euston station has left the area as a large wasteland in central London affecting businesses and residents alike. It’s also not fully paused as HS2 still has to spend money on maintaining the site and is carrying out enabling works to move utilities out of the construction site.
As annoying as it is to live next to a construction site (and I have often), it’s tempered by knowing that at least eventually it will stop and what’s built will improve the area.
Not building Euston’s HS2 station is the worst of all worlds.
My understanding is that two TBM’s were to be left in the ground at Old Oak Common pending the decision for them to contribute on to Euston. It seems now that future archeologists will be puzzling over these massive pieces of machinery left inexplicably at the edge of what was a major metropolis…
Christian Woolmar summed up the pointlessness of this situation. He called it the Acton to Aston line. Pretty much spot on.
Using Euston as a terminus for HS2 has always struck me as a very 19th century solution. How many passengers to London want to end up at Euston? Very few. The vast majority will want to travel somewhere else and Euston is not particularly well connected to the tube network, especially the circle line.
Why not connect HS2 to HS1 and have the terminus somewhere in Kent ?
If I was travelling to London from Birmingham I might very well choose to get off at Old Oak Common and change to the Elizabeth line.
Eh? The Victoria and both central branches of the Northern lines aren’t well connected? Really?
Why and how would a terminus in Kent work either?
I recommend you check a map
Euston is going to be well connected to the Circle line as part of the HS2 station works. With that, Euston will have four tube lines’ worth of distribution across Central – two via the West End, two via the City – as well as buses, taxis, and even walking.
There’s no room on HS1 for HS2 services to all run to Kent, (especially in addition to terminating services), and not having a zone 1 station on either line is a disaster for both routes.
And that you’d change at Old Oak Common is why they are building an HS2 station there – it’s an excellent distributor with about a third of passengers are modelled as using it rather than Euston and the true number is probably going to be more like 40%.
Of course Rishi wants to scrap it, he’s perfectly happy getting private jets to UK destinations. Running headfirst into the problem but it’s just not getting through to him.
Stupid idiots.
I hope Keir Starmer has more than 1 brain cell.
As it stands, Euston (A 19th Century legacy) would be significantly inferior to Old Oak Common which benefits from the highly effective Elizabeth Line across London.
What would be far better would be for the line to continue OOC to a South Bank Central HS station as proposed by both consultants BuroHappold and a previous London Mayor, providing significantly superior connectivity than Euston. With a further station at Canary Wharf before heading East and joining HS1 this routing as was proposed, could then also deal with StP capacity constraints (another terminal expected to feel pressure from demand for new international paths by another 2 operators so far in addition to Eurostar!) and large land take in central London for inefficient terminal stations avoided.
Please put your crayons away.
How much would all of that cost for the tunnels and stations?
It’s far too late to make major changes like that to HS2 now.
Euston is being cut as it costs too much. The idea that 10 to 20 times the cost of Euston could be spent instead is cloud cuckoo land.
Someone’s got a different idea, quick quick attack attack them !!
ChrisC: my crayons have been on a much simpler trajectory. Surface the OOC tunnels on either side of Queen’s Park Depot, take over the DC lines from there (closing South Hampstead and Kilburn High Road, both of which have tube stations very close by), reboring those tunnels if need be, then going via Primrose Hill to Camden Road (move the existing station to the northern pair) and onto HS1, which is already a flying junction. You get to call at OOC and Stratford (both of which get you on the Elizabeth Line for good connections to central London) and terminate at Ebbsfleet.
You may also need to build a couple of flyovers in the Gospel Oak and Brondesbury areas to maintain the freight capacity lost by the closure of the Primrose Hill link, but that’s a LOT cheaper than tunnelling all the way across London.
A through station under Kings Cross St Pancras and a Terminus at Stratford International seems like a very good idea.
Especially with all the building work going on at Stratford, they should be able to fit it in without flattening half of Camden.
Just like a through station in Manchester, with lines going on to Carlise and Leeds, is a very good idea
Why not build the Midlands terminus in the fields outside Coventry and save the cost of the link to Birmingham? Or save the cost of the middle section by ending the northern part at Leamington and the Southern part at Aylesbury, and running a shuttle bus between the two? Neither would be much loopier that Curzon Street to Old Oak Common, after all!
If they’re going to cancel Euston and north of Birmingham they might add well abandon it all now. Cancel the track and trains and hand the trackbed over to Sustrans for an express cycleway.
HS2 should have been from St. Pancras, through the tunnel and from West Hampstead in a near enough straight run to Glasgow and Edinburgh. Then different lines could have been added East or West from the central core as and when needed
So it’s taken just over 14 years to apparently cripple the biggest UK infrastructure project this century. Whilst the rest of the world is building High Speed lines. (Excluding you USA you have no idea about running passenger trains).
What an embarrassment to the world this will be, plus the political fallout pretty much guarantees defeat at the next election.
I am surprised someone somewhere hasn’t blamed Brexit. It’s the usual scapegoat.