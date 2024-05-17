This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

London Undergroud passengers face “unacceptable and significant” risks over the use of office staff to cover operational jobs with only two days of training, the RMT union has warned. Morning Star

Mobile phone coverage on the London Underground and the Elizabeth line has expanded again, with more sections going live in recent weeks. ianVisits

The 25th anniversary of the Jubilee line extension Diamond Geezer

Fifty years ago, the London Underground put a carpet on the floor of one of their tube trains to see what the public thought. The verdict was not favourable. ianVisits

A series of neglected spaces outside Hatton Cross tube station in west London have been given an ecological makeover. ianVisits

Elizabeth line

Grimshaw’s mighty infrastructure project involved intense collaboration between its multidisciplinary team and engineers, lighting designers and wayfinding experts – and wins them all a 2024 RIBA London Building of the Year award RIBA Journal

Elizabeth Line shines as it carries a record number of passengers CityAM

Mainline / Overground

Passengers on high speed services to St Pancras ‘dumped’ back at Ashford International as broken down train causes severe disruption Kent Online

Much ado, or not to do, about Level Boarding on Network Rails: Part 2 London Reconnections

A key rail link across the Thames in west London will be closed for a week in late July due to bridge repairs. ianVisits

The Gatwick Express has marked its 40th anniversary by giving away free commemorative ruby waistcoats. BBC News

An estimated 1.4 million people who travelled on mainline trains operated by Stagecoach South Western Trains (SSWT) to Waterloo are in line for up to £100 each after the case was settled. Daily Mail

London Waterloo rush hour chaos after ‘trespass’ at Wimbledon station Local Guardian

All aboard the Eurostar! Rail operator to order 50 new trains as it seeks to boost mainland Europe routes Standard

Two more fast trains for Biggleswade commuters who work in London Biggleswade Today

DLR

TfL has started a trial to improve accessibility at DLR stations by offering staffed assistance for people who require it. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

Next month, a 1938-era vintage tube train will travel through central London, and you can either wave as it goes past or be inside waving back if you want. ianVisits

With telephone signal now more available on the London underground, it’s time for a new etiquette about how we co-exist The Guardian

A rail construction worker who defrauded at least £27,000 using fake train tickets is due to be sentenced. ITVX

There’s been a London Underground themed version of the Monopoly board game for some years, but it’s been refreshed for 2024 to include some new changes. ianVisits

And finally: Etiquette expert on how to behave on the Tube BBC News

The image is from a May 2018 article: Elizabeth line’s new train depot opens for business