This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
London Undergroud passengers face “unacceptable and significant” risks over the use of office staff to cover operational jobs with only two days of training, the RMT union has warned. Morning Star
Mobile phone coverage on the London Underground and the Elizabeth line has expanded again, with more sections going live in recent weeks. ianVisits
The 25th anniversary of the Jubilee line extension Diamond Geezer
Fifty years ago, the London Underground put a carpet on the floor of one of their tube trains to see what the public thought. The verdict was not favourable. ianVisits
A series of neglected spaces outside Hatton Cross tube station in west London have been given an ecological makeover. ianVisits
Elizabeth line
Grimshaw’s mighty infrastructure project involved intense collaboration between its multidisciplinary team and engineers, lighting designers and wayfinding experts – and wins them all a 2024 RIBA London Building of the Year award RIBA Journal
Elizabeth Line shines as it carries a record number of passengers CityAM
Mainline / Overground
Passengers on high speed services to St Pancras ‘dumped’ back at Ashford International as broken down train causes severe disruption Kent Online
Much ado, or not to do, about Level Boarding on Network Rails: Part 2 London Reconnections
A key rail link across the Thames in west London will be closed for a week in late July due to bridge repairs. ianVisits
The Gatwick Express has marked its 40th anniversary by giving away free commemorative ruby waistcoats. BBC News
An estimated 1.4 million people who travelled on mainline trains operated by Stagecoach South Western Trains (SSWT) to Waterloo are in line for up to £100 each after the case was settled. Daily Mail
London Waterloo rush hour chaos after ‘trespass’ at Wimbledon station Local Guardian
All aboard the Eurostar! Rail operator to order 50 new trains as it seeks to boost mainland Europe routes Standard
Two more fast trains for Biggleswade commuters who work in London Biggleswade Today
DLR
TfL has started a trial to improve accessibility at DLR stations by offering staffed assistance for people who require it. ianVisits
Miscellaneous
Next month, a 1938-era vintage tube train will travel through central London, and you can either wave as it goes past or be inside waving back if you want. ianVisits
With telephone signal now more available on the London underground, it’s time for a new etiquette about how we co-exist The Guardian
A rail construction worker who defrauded at least £27,000 using fake train tickets is due to be sentenced. ITVX
There’s been a London Underground themed version of the Monopoly board game for some years, but it’s been refreshed for 2024 to include some new changes. ianVisits
And finally: Etiquette expert on how to behave on the Tube BBC News
The image is from a May 2018 article: Elizabeth line’s new train depot opens for business
